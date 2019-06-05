President Trump serves up California wines to Prince Charles

Following this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, featuring Lafite Rothschild 1990, president Trump, Prince Charles and guests enjoyed a slightly lower-key evening at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK.

They dined on a salad of heritage tomatoes and fresh burrata, followed by ‘grilled filet of beef’ and finished off by summer berries with homemade vanilla ice cream, according to menu details that have emerged on social media from the evening.

California winery Iron Horse Vineyards dominated the wines served to guests, who included Trump’s wife, Melania, and Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, plus outgoing UK prime minister Theresa May.

However, while Trump toasted fellow diners, he has stated that he is tee-total.

Iron Horse’s ‘Heart of the Vineyard’ Chardonnay from 2016 was served with the tomato, burrata and basil salad, while its ‘North Block’ Pinot Noir 2016 was paired with the beef.

Dessert was accompanied by the winery’s $275-a-bottle ‘Joy’ brut reserve sparkling 2005, from the Green Valley American Viticultural Area within Russian River Valley.

The wine is made exclusively in magnum and has a dosage of 8g per litre.

Iron Horse is based in Sebastopol, Sonoma County and, according to its website, the group’s sparkling wines have been served at White House functions by five consecutive Presidential administrations.