ProMendoza opens Shanghai office

ProMendoza, the export and investment promotion agency of Argentina's premier wine region, will open a dedicated Asian office in March 2011 at Shanghai's exhibition centre.

Staff will be assisted by Mendoza-based wine & food enthusiast Ichiro Takahashi of Japan’s International Co-operation Agency.

According to Fundación ProMendoza’s wine director Maria Florencia Rebudero, ‘space will be sub-leased by Mendoza wineries to display their products.’

Though charged with promoting all products and services for the region, the office’s focus will be upon the region’s most important product – wine – and is designed to assist small- and medium-sized wineries.

Written by David Furer