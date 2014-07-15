Quinta do Noval adds 2012 to list of ‘eccentric’ declarations

Quinta do Noval has fallen out of step with rivals to declare its 2012 Port vintage.

Harvest time at Quinta do Noval. Image: Quinta do Noval

Quinta do Noval’s managing director, Christian Seely, broke the news on his blog, where he explained that the house has a history of ‘eccentric’ declarations.

The 2012 declaration is late in the year by traditional standards and comes after most rival producers held off. It is unusual to see consecutive declarations and the 2011 crop has been touted by many Port houses as the best vintage for a generation.

‘My approach to this is very simple,’ said Seely. ‘If we feel that we have a wine of the necessary quality, and with the style and character of a classic Quinta do Noval vintage, we will declare it, even if this means declaring two years in a row; as we did in 2007 and 2008, and in 2003 and 2004.’

In a separate statement issued today (15 July), he said, ‘Quinta do Noval has always marched to the beat of its own drum.’

Only 1,000 cases of Quinta do Noval 2012 were produced following a stringent grape selection during harvest, which suggests allocations will be tight.

Quinta do Noval said in a press release that its UK agents, Gonzalez Byass, ‘has a small quantity on allocation and is currently offering it for sale’.

Spokespeople for Quinta do Noval and Gonzalez Byass in the UK said they were still calculating a recommended retail price at the time of writing.

Speaking to Decanter.com earlier this year, George Sandeman, of the eponymous Port house, said a decision to declare involves economic considerations, as well as quality assessments.

Written by Chris Mercer