Hawksmoor restaurant in Manchester light-heartedly announced the mishap on its Twitter account.

‘To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau Le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night – hope you enjoyed your evening!’

It also told the member of staff who had made the error ‘chin-up’ and that ‘one-off mistakes happen.’

It was not clear what bottle of wine the guest had originally ordered, or whether they had realised the mistake during the dinner.

Château Le Pin

Château Le Pin is one of the best-known names of Bordeaux, based in Pomerol. Its 2018 wine was one of Jane Anson’s top wines of the vintage, tasted en primeur.

In her 2018 tasting note, Anson said ‘The real difference with Le Pin and other 100% Merlot wines is the sumptuousness through the mid palate, it’s so wide and rich, you can’t just walk over it but lie down on it, feather pillow style.’

A case of six bottles of the 2001 vintage sells for upwards of £18,000 in bond.

Look out for our guide to the best wine lists for drinking Bordeaux around the world, in our Bordeaux supplement, free with the July issue of Decanter.