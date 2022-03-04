Russia & Ukraine: A statement from the DWWA

Following the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the Decanter World Wine Awards will be cancelling the entries for any Russian wineries which have entered the competition, and their wines will not be judged.

As a gesture of support for our Ukrainian entrants, we will be waiving their fees.

We realise that the world’s winemakers have more that unites than divides them, but we feel we have to make a stand.

All of us at Decanter and the DWWA are hoping and praying for a peaceful resolution to this situation, and we send our very best wishes to all those affected.