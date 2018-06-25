Signorello Estate opens new tasting room after fire

Signorello Estate plans to open a temporary tasting room to continue to welcome tourists, while major rebuilding plans get underway after its winery building was destroyed by California wildfires last year.

Signorello Estate saw its winery burned to the ground. Ray Signorello Jr said that all staff were safe, as was the 2017 and 2016 vintage, and has vowed to rebuild.

Ray Signorello Jr, owner and co-winemaker at Signorello Estate, has announced that a temporary tasting room will open for wine tourists on the Silverado Trail from 13 July this year.

Signorello’s winery building was destroyed by a ‘tornado of fire’ amid savage wildfires that swept northern California in October 2017, killing more than 40 people and leaving many more homeless.

In January 2018, Signorello launched plans to rebuild, hiring Taylor Lombardo Architects and Nordby Construction Company.

‘We can move Signorello Estate beyond our recent setbacks and towards a brighter future,’ Signorello Jr said.

As of 13 July 2018 the newly-built temporary tasting space, The Estate Room, will be open to the public.

Wine tourists can book the ‘Estate Experience’, priced at $100 per person, which includes a small group tasting, vineyard tour, plus an insight into Signorello’s ambitious rebuilding plans, according to the statement.

Signorello hopes that the new venture sends a clear message to the public that the winery is open for business, despite suffering devastating fire damage eight months ago.

The modular building will serve as Signorello’s home for as long as the winery takes to be fully rebuilt, which could be up to three years, according to a press release from the estate.

Signorello employed interior designer Katie McCaffrey to create the tasting space, she has used natural materials like wood, leather and linen alongside modern sculpture and mid-century furniture.

Signorello Jr lost his personal wine library in the fire, but the the estate’s 2017 vintage survived intact in the property’s tank farm, and the in-barrel 2016 vintage also escaped the flames.