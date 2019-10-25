Wineries evacuated as wildfire hits northern Sonoma County

Nearly 6,500 hectares of land near to Geyserville in the northeast corner of Sonoma County’s vast territory had been scorched by the Kincade Fire by Thursday evening (24 October) local time, according to Cal Fire.

It said the blaze was 5% contained as crews prepared to work through the night to prevent flames spreading, and to protect people and properties.

No deaths or injuries had been reported as of Thursday evening, although several homes were reported damaged or destroyed as high wines propelled the fire.

This included a property on the Jackson Family Wines (JFW) estate on Alexander Mountain. The wine group’s chairman, Barbara Banke, and her daughter, Julia Jackson, were among those forced to evacuate. No one was hurt.

A spokesperson for JFW told Decanter.com that the destroyed building was not the current family home but ‘the former Gauer home that is also on the family’s property on Alexander Mountain’.

She added, ‘I can confirm that our wineries located in the Alexander Valley region were evacuated and currently remain closed but have not sustained damage. This included Stonestreet Estate Winery, Vinwood, Vérité and The Spire Collection at Field Stone Vineyard.’

Thousands of residents were issued with evacuation orders in the Geyserville area.

However, Sonoma County Vintners’ executive director, Michael Haney, said late Thursday afternoon that ‘at this time, we have no confirmation of significant winery damage in the affected area’.

He also sought to allay concerns for the wine harvest, adding ‘the vast majority of grapes have been picked and we look forward to an exceptional 2019 vintage’.

Photos and social media messages showed how close the fire had come to several winery estates on Thursday, with some reporting isolated ‘spot’ fires in and around the vineyard.

Robert Young Winery, off Red Winery Road in Geyserville, said on Twitter, ‘As you may have seen on the news, there was/is fire on our property affecting brush and pastures but our structures are still intact. Our family and team are safe.’

Wine estates further away from the fire were on high alert, although had not been directly affected.

Ridge Vineyards closed its Lytton Springs winery, located closer to Healdsburg, as a precaution but the group’s marketing director, Heidi Nigen, said there was no direct impact at Lytton. ‘However, until they get the fire under control everyone is on high alert.’

There was widespread praise and support for fire crews in their efforts to control the blaze.