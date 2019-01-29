Pitt and Jolie-owned Miraval to launch ‘Studio’ rosé wine

A new rosé named ‘Studio by Miraval’ has been created by the Provence château that remains jointly owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

‘Studio by Miraval’ rosé has been earmarked for a global launch on 5 March this year, according to a statement released by the estate.

Beyond a minimalist bottle label that has design cues reminiscent of the perfume industry, the new Provence rosé is a blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle and lesser known grape variety Tibouren.

The launch of ‘Studio’ follows success for Miraval rosé, which made its debut in 2012.

It takes inspiration from a music recording studio installed on the Provence estate by previous owner, and jazz musician, Jacques Loussier. Several high-profile bands, including Pink Floyd and AC/DC, have recorded there, said a press statement.

No estimated price for the new wine was available at present, a spokesperson for Miraval told Decanter.com.

He confirmed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still owners of the estate. There has previously been speculation about future ownership following the Hollywood couple’s divorce proceedings.

Studio by Miraval, like the estate rosé, has been made in partnership with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel, the Miraval spokesperson confirmed.

‘This new rosé will be the common thread linking a location, a legend, a legacy, and, above all, a love of art,’ said a statement, adding that the new wine was intended to evoke the spirit of the French Riviera.