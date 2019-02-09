Cookson Adventures has offered a trip that includes a dive to the wreck of the Titanic plus a recreation of the wine-paired dinner served to those in first class on the ship's fateful maiden voyage.



Available for nine people and taking place in July 2019, Cookson said that the trip was a rare opportunity to take part in a manned dive to the wreck of the Titanic, which lies 3,800 metres below sea level on the bed of the Atlantic.

After sailing overnight to the wreck, dives will be accompanied by a professional researcher, who will guide guests through marine life on the descent and provide a detailed tour of the ship, said Cookson.

To finish the trip, chefs will recreate a lavish 10-course dinner originally enjoyed by first-class passengers before the disastrous iceberg collision on the night of 14 April 1912.

Food will be paired with wines from the period, sourced by supplier Wine Source, said Cookson. Wines will include a bottle of the 1907 Heidsieck Gout Champagne, the vintage originally drunk on the Titanic, salvaged from a wreck of a Swedish schooner that sank in 1916.

Some of the proposed courses on the menu include oysters, filet mignons, foie gras, roasted squab and Consommé Olga.

Full prices for the trip were available ‘on application’, said Cookson.

The wine dinner alone would be available at different prices, from £1,000 to £10,000 depending upon the level of wines and vintages chosen, it said.

Wine options could include a Madeira wine from 1912, a Château d’Yquem and a Château Cheval Blanc, which could be sourced in a client’s birthday vintage, for example.

‘The Titanic was the embodiment of luxury, when it set sail in 1912, and the ability to recreate the masterpiece that was the evening meal, with paired vintage wines appropriate to this feast is an incredible culinary feat,’ said Thomas Delande, spokesperson for Melchior Club by Wine Source.

The Titanic sank within hours of hitting an iceberg, with the eventual loss of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

