Decanter’s guide to anniversary buys 2019

In search of that special bottle to mark a celebration in 2019? Look no further, as Anthony Rose offers advice on which wines and vintages will make ideal gifts for this year’s celebrations

TAGS:

Your daughter is 21 and likes wine. But what was 1998 like as a vintage, and should it be 1998 Château Lynch-Bages or Dom Pérignon Champagne? Or maybe it’s your parents’ ruby wedding anniversary and you can’t decide what would be a more fitting gift: tawny Port or Champagne? Was 1979 a great year for Champagne and will it roll back the years of memory?

 

Anthony Rose is a widely published and awarded wine critic and author, a regular contributor to Decanter and a DWWA Regional co-Chair for Australia

 