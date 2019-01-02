In search of that special bottle to mark a celebration in 2019? Look no further, as Anthony Rose offers advice on which wines and vintages will make ideal gifts for this year’s celebrations

Your daughter is 21 and likes wine. But what was 1998 like as a vintage, and should it be 1998 Château Lynch-Bages or Dom Pérignon Champagne? Or maybe it’s your parents’ ruby wedding anniversary and you can’t decide what would be a more fitting gift: tawny Port or Champagne? Was 1979 a great year for Champagne and will it roll back the years of memory?

Anthony Rose is a widely published and awarded wine critic and author, a regular contributor to Decanter and a DWWA Regional co-Chair for Australia