The longest heatwave for five years and the best England performance in a FIFA World Cup for nearly three decades has led to a surge in wine sales in the UK, suggest initial figures.

The 2018 heatwave that has covered much of the UK since the start of May has helped to increase wine sales, according to retailers.

Waitrose told Decanter.com that Champagne sales by volume were up by 49% year-on-year, with sparkling wines up 53% year-on-year.

As well as the hot weather, sales were being attributed to England’s strong performance in the Russia 2018 World Cup.

At Waitrose, both rosé wines and sparkling wines had their strongest week of the year from 1 to 7 July.

At Corney & Barrow, a spokesperson reported a ‘13% increase in sales against our budget for May and June’ compared to last year, referring to on-trade and B2B sales.

The spokesperson added, ‘Whilst in fine dining, heatwaves can cause a drop in sales, but a more diverse portfolio of more regional business and independent pubs helps any fine dining shortfall.’

‘Warm weather makes people want to go out more, they’re happier, there’s the “feel good factor”.’

Rosé sales

Majestic told Decanter.com that rosé sales are up 28% in volume, for the financial year to date, compared to the previous year.

They have also found that different styles of rosé are becoming more popular; sales of European rosé – excluding France – is up 56%.

Corney & Barrow reported an increase in demand for premium rosés, especially from Provence.

‘The rosé trend continues, but we’re really seeing the interest is growing on the premium side.’

Rosé sales had already had an increase with the May Day bank holiday this year, when the spell of hot weather began.