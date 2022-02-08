Vega Sicilia invests €20m in Galicia white wine plan

Vega Sicilia’s announcement of its project in Galicia brings an end to months of industry speculation over where exactly the company would make its first Spanish white wines.

Spanish daily newspapers El País and Cinco Días revealed news of the construction of a new winery and the acquisition of 24 hectares of vineyards by Vega Sicilia, owned by the Álvarez family.

Vega Sicilia confirmed that production would initially consist of two white wines: Deiva, a white Crianza (aged 2 years); and Arnela, a premium wine (aged for 3 years).

Both wines are expected to be released in 2025.

The producer said that its aim was to make 300,000 bottles of white wines annually, primarily focused on the white grape variety Albariño.

Vega Sicilia told El País that it had acquired 24 hectares of vineyards in several areas of the Rías Baixas, including Condado de Tea, surrounding the Miño river and in Crecente, near the border with Portugal, where the company will build the new winery named Deiva.

It said the Albariño grape variety could produce high-end Spanish white wines.

The decision to invest in the green, Atlantic reaches of Spain is unsurprising considering the climatic challenges, including drought, faced by Spanish producers in areas further south of the country.

Based in Spain’s Ribera del Duero, Vega Sicilia also makes wine in the Spanish regions of Rioja, Toro, and in Hungary.

Business newspaper Cinco Días said on 7 February that Vega Sicilia made profits of €30m (£25.3m) in 2021, from a turnover of €60m.

Vega Sicilia declined to comment further on the announcement.

Originally founded in 1864, Vega Sicilia was acquired by the Álvarez family in 1982, and the family is planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the purchase this year.

