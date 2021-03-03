Virtual tasting video: Château Cos d’Estournel – A Commitment To Excellence

Over 200 fine wine lovers from 17 different countries joined in Decanter‘s second virtual Masterclass, Château Cos d’Estournel – A Commitment To Excellence.

Technical Director Dominique Arangoïts of Château Cos d’Estournel and Decanter’s Jane Anson guided attendees through the history, geography and the distinct wine labels and style of the château. This was followed by a vertical tasting of six wines that exemplified the estate’s unrivalled commitment to excellence.

The wines:

Cos d’Estournel Blanc 2017

Pagodes de Cos 2010

Pagodes de Cos 2016

Château Cos d’Estournel, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé 2010

Château Cos d’Estournel, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé 2016

Château Cos d’Estournel, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé 1996

{"content":"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"}

Coming up next…

Thanks to Dominique Arangoïts, Jane Anson and to all those who attended.

We are very excited to announce that the next Decanter Virtual Masterclass will be exploring the legendary Super Tuscan estate Ornellaia. Decanter Premium subscribers will be able to take advantage of priority booking from Friday 5th March at 12noon GMT. We recommend keeping an eye on your inbox as we expect high-demand once again for this exclusive virtual masterclass.

To avoid missing out and enjoy priority booking become a Decanter Premium member today and enjoy 20% off with the code: VIRTUAL20