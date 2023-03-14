Welcoming Decanter’s new Champagne correspondent

Hewson joins Decanter’s team of expert writers to provide comprehensive coverage of this classic wine region. He writes about Champagne and sparkling wine on his blog and newsletter, Six Atmospheres, and authored Tim Atkin MW’s Champagne report and English wine report in 2022.

With his finger on the pulse of this dynamic region, Hewson is well placed to unpick and report on the latest happenings in Champagne, bringing the most exciting stories to Decanter readers.

Commenting on his appointment, Hewson said ‘It’s a huge honour to be able to explore the story of Champagne today with one of the widest readerships in wine. There’s a whole new generation bubbling up with independent spirit out in the villages, yet so many fresh and fascinating figures shaping the wines of the top houses, too. I’m looking forward to helping Decanter continue to be one of the best places to discover them.’

When he’s not tasting and writing about wine, Hewson is a professional jazz pianist and composer.

Hewson is based in London, UK, and travels to Champagne frequently.

