What’s on Premium: February 2025

After a full-on month of new-vintage reviews, we take a breath in February. It’s a short breath (as it’s a short month), but hopefully more than enough time to properly digest the new vintages of Burgundy and Brunello we brought you in January.

There’s still plenty to get your teeth into, though, in what I am calling ‘Fine Wine February’.

Out already

In the first week we’ve already published a cellar-trove of articles. Our Italy Editor, James Button, has written up a vertical of Tuscan megastar Masseto – including the new 2022 vintage.

Our Napa Valley correspondent, Jonathan Cristaldi, caught up with the team at Schrader Cellars to dig into big changes at the estate, including its new approach to sourcing fruit within the region’s famous To Kalon vineyard.

If Bordeaux’s more your bag then Michael Apstein’s review of old and new vintages of Château Talbot in St-Julien is perfect for you.

Champagne aficionado Tom Hewson has been looking at the curio that is Coteaux Champenois, the still wines of Champagne. Although it’s the region’s original style, what does its resurrected incarnation offer?

Cassandra Charlick has been doing the rounds in Margaret River, assessing the region’s Bordeaux-style Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc blends.

Meanwhile, sourced from this month’s magazine, we’re running our Spain Editor, Ines Salpico’s, list of Spanish Icons as a series of standalone articles over the next week and a half (or so).

It’s a definitive list of some of the country’s very greatest wines – some of the greatest wines of the world really. We kicked off with the extremely estimable CVNE, Imperial Gran Reserva, followed by Vega Sicilia’s Unico. Watch out for the rest over the coming days.

What’s next?

Speaking of which, it’s an action-packed schedule in the weeks ahead.

France Editor, Natalie Earl, has the initial assessment of the new vintage from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

Matt Walls is back with his regular columns and we’re heading up the Loire to find the wines in its less-explored, dark, volcanic heartlands.

James is keeping up the flow of Italian wines. He recently got to taste the new vintage of Sassicaia. We’re going to present an exclusive 30 year vertical of the Frescobaldi family’s Luce label.

And it’s our aim to refresh our Collector’s Guide to Piedmont by the end of the month ahead of our Barolo and Barbaresco new vintage report in March.

From the New World, we take a look at South Africa’s most exciting varieties, and sample a first sip of Penfolds‘ newest international collaboration with Paul Jaboulet Aîné.

I’m writing something on an extremely delicious range of Assyrtiko being made by the legend that is Paris Sigalas on Santorini and we’re capping off Fine Wine February with the new releases from Vega Sicilia.

Did I say it would be a quiet month?

Related articles