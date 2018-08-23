Celebrity Cruises commissioned a report to discover which drinks were shared the most on Instagram this summer...



Instagram drinks: Most shared this summer

Worldwide, Champagne was the drink most shared on Instagram, with more than 600,000 posts, followed by whisk(e)y with more than 400,000, according to the data report published this week.

Prosecco was the fifth most shared alcoholic drink, with more than 150,000 posts on the social media site.

Wine-based cocktails Sangria and Aperol Spritz were in 8th and 9th place respectively.

The report looked at data over a three month period, from 1st May – 31st July 2018.

The US and UK both topped the list for Champagne and Prosecco, although Champagne came first in the US, while Prosecco dominated in the UK with more than 29,000 posts.

Looking at different regions of the UK, other popular drinks were Champagne, ale and whisk(e)y.

In the US as a whole, Champagne is the most Instagrammed drink, but looking across the different states, beer is also a popular choice.

Oregon shares photos of Pinot Noir the most, whereas beer appears to have beaten wine as the most shared alcoholic drink in California, according to the data.

‘It’s now common place to snap a photo of your drink before you take your first sip, so we thought it would be particularly interesting to look at Instagram to discover what the most popular drinks of the summer are,’ said Natalie Howard, digital marketing manager for Celebrity Cruises.

‘It’s fascinating to see the definite trends across the different regions, such as Aperol Spritz in Europe, Prosecco in the UK and craft beer in the US.’

