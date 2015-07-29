Nevermind all of that rosé hype, if you'd rather stick to red wine this summer then Decanter.com is here to help. See five of the best summer reds below - and find out where to buy them.

Many wine lovers instinctively reach for the Provence rosé or fresh, crisp whites at the first hint of summer sun. Failing that, sales of Prosecco and sparkling wine in general have soared in several countries in the last few years, including the UK and US.

But, don’t overlook lighter reds on your summer wines shopping list. Here’s five great value summer reds to try, courtesy of Decanter’s team of expert tasters.