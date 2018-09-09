Ten of the best restaurants in Santiago, Chile

Backed by majestic snow-capped mountains, Chile's buzzing capital city offers a huge variety of cuisine and South American wines. See Alistair Cooper MW's top 10 places to dine.

Rodolfo Guzmán can take credit for the reinvigoration of Chilean cuisine. Foraging from the Atacama down to Tierra del Fuego, expect surprises galore in the 20-dish tasting menu. Book now

Located on a residential street in Vitacura, Ambrosia has a wonderfully tranquil, laid-back and zen feel, particularly in the courtyard area. Chef-patron Carolina Bazán effortlessly fuses Chilean ingredients with a distinct French twist in dishes that are unpretentious yet sophisticated. Varied wine list, with a good French and Italian selection too. Book now

A gem in downtown Santiago, open weekdays only. Rustic yet funky, with a simple wine selection, and a menu of market-fresh food. Daily changing set menus often feature unique takes on Chilean classics. Exceptional value. Find out more

Funky Lastarria venue with craft beers on tap and cracking sandwiches. Try the classic churrasco Italiano steak sandwich or black pudding with chilli. Chileans take sandwiches very seriously!

A long-standing favourite. Tricky to find, no sign and you must knock to gain entry. Great sushi, excellent cocktails and a funky vibe. DJs get the party started, making this a great spot to finish your evening. Book now

Santiago’s most famous wine bar is located in the heart of Lastarria, and offers more than 250 wines, including a huge selection by the glass and wine flights. The food selection is varied and excellent, and the daily lunch menu is great value. Book now

Located in the heart of Providencia, 99 oozes cool, with an open kitchen and extensive natural wine list. Chef Kurt Schmidt has worked at Boragó (above), Noma in Denmark and Azurmendi in Spain. Lunchtime is a relaxed set menu, while dinner is a six- or nine-course tasting menu. Book now

For unpretentious, home-cooked Spanish food look no further than this little-known delight. Spanish owner Cristóbal is always present, with a big smile on his face. There is very little corkage culture in Santiago, yet here for just £5 you can bring your own if you like – though the list is pretty good anyway! Find out more

‘The Independent Republic of Pisco’ – this specialist bar and restaurant is a must-visit. Try Peruvian and Chilean piscos, great ceviche, empanadas, seafood and more. Find out more

There are two branches of the excellent Vinoteca. The Vitacura site houses a deli, a casual dining room with great tapas and a high-end restaurant serving modern Chilean dishes. All wines from the on-site wine shop are available with no corkage. Find out more

Alistair Cooper MW spent years working for wineries in Chile and Argentina. He is a regular Decanter contributor and wine judge, and the resident wine expert for BBC Radio Oxford.