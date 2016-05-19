Georgia: Restaurants, hotels and shops

Carla Capalbo picks out the best places to eat, drink and shop on your wine holiday in Georgia...

Georgia hotels

Hotel Ghomi 19

In the old part of Tbilisi, this hotel has the best views in the city, is unpretentious and incredibly welcoming. Email for bookings. hotelgomi19@gmail.com

Rooms Hotel

A stylish, designer hotel in central Tbilisi, with a sister hotel in the breathtaking mountains of Kasbegi. Rooms from £131 per night. www.roomshotels.com

Hotel Pirosmani

In Sighnaghi, this is an affordable, attractive hotel in one of the town’s central squares. Rooms from £27 a night. www.rcheuli.ge

Hotel Kabadoni

Sighnaghi’s top hotel, with great views and a spa. Rooms from £56 a night. kabatoni.ge

Georgia restaurants

Vino Underground

The heart of Georgia’s ‘natural’ wine movement, this central Tbilisi wine bar (offering some food) is co-owned by eight winemakers and has all the best qvevri wines to drink there or buy.

15 Tabidze St. www.vinounderground.ge

Azarphesha

A relaxed, wine-driven restaurant in Tbilisi; popular with many qvevri winemakers. www.azarphesha.com

Shavi Lomi

Chef Meriko Gubeladze is one of the country’s culinary stars, intent on modernising Georgian food without losing its soul. Her bohemian restaurant in Tbilisi has great atmosphere and delicious food. shavilomi@gmail.com

Tekuna Gachechiladze at Culinarium

Popular TV chef Tekuna Gachechiladze brings Georgian flavours into the modern era with flair and a light hand at her Tbilisi restaurant. www.culinarium.ge

Pilpili

At this elegant, country-style restaurant in the cellar of another more popular eatery, cooks prepare traditional Georgian cuisine, changing region every two months. 114 Aghmashenebeli Ave,Tbilisi. Tel: +995 322940855

Restaurant Diaroni

This eatery in Zugdidi, 300km from Tbilisi, has the finest western- Georgian food. diaroni2007@mail.ru

Georgia shops

The Georgian Basket

This well-stocked cheese, wine and food shop in Tbilisi is the perfect place for presents and goods to bring home. 33 Leselidze St.

Prospero’s Books

The best English-language bookshop in Tbilisi, complete with a pretty outdoor café – great for meeting friends. www.prosperosbookshop.com