Ultimate Tuscany: Top 10 wineries to visit

See page two for the top 10 Tuscan wineries to visit

Tuscany is like a great bottle of wine: lovingly created and carefully aged, and the longer you spend contemplating it, the better it gets. With each visit, you fall a little more in love with its rich hues, unforgettable personality and sheer beauty. The memories linger.

This region is the epitome of perfect wine country, boasting some of Italy’s most famous appellations: Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Vernaccia di san Gimignano, Carmignano…

Wine touring here is not about a five-minute tasting at a roadside wine bar – it’s an immersive experience.

On the windy country roads that cross the gentle hills you will pass wild forests, medieval pilgrim trails and ruins of ancient churches before arriving at your winery destination set in a fairytale castle.

On the coast you can drive along streets lined with 400-year-old cypress trees to Bolgheri – the medieval hamlet where the super Tuscans were born.

Or you might stay in the charming city of Florence, just a short drive from Chianti, where you will find wineries with Michelin-starred restaurants, or set within luxurious resorts.

At any of Tuscany’s wineries you won’t just be served a glass of wine, you will learn about the passion, history and innovations behind that wine (as well as the best food to enjoy it with) while surrounded by the landscapes that inspired Da Vinci.

The following 10 wineries are those I feel offer the most enjoyable Tuscan experience – a perfect guide to take with you on your next trip.