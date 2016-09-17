Finger Lakes wine tour: Seneca Lake road trip

The best wineries to visit on a tour of Finger Lakes...

Finger Lakes wine tour: Seneca Lake wineries

Seneca has the most wineries and visitors should consider making it their hub. For a comprehensive, enjoyable tour, try all or any of the 17 estates below.

Riesling is the key focus at these wineries, but don’t miss out trying the other varieties listed – especially single-vineyard wines. Some tastings may incur a fee but it will be redeemable on wine purchase.

From Watkins Glen, driving north on Seneca’s east side:

• Atwater – Blaufränkisch, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris. Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 10 – 5pm, Friday & Saturday 10 – 5pm, Wine tasting 5- 7.30pm, Sunday 11 – 5pm. info@atwaterVineyards.com

• Chateau LaFayette Reneau – Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Seyval Blanc-Chardonnay. Opening hours: June – November: Monday through Sunday – 10 – 6:00pm. December – May: Monday through Sunday – 10 – 5:00pm. www.clrwine.com/Contact-Us.

• Red Newt – Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris. Open daily 10 – 5pm. 607-546-4100

• Hazlitt 1852 – Grüvee sparkling wine, Pinot Gris, Red Cat (hugely popular), Vidal Blanc ice wine. Opening hours: November 1-May 31: Monday – Saturday 10am- 5pm, Sunday 11am-5pm. June 1-October 31: Monday-Saturday 10am-5:30pm, Sunday 11am-5:30pm. hazlitt1852.com/locations/hector-ny

• Standing Stone – Gewürztraminer, Saperavi (a red Georgian grape). Winery hours: Daily 11 – 5pm. For visiting experiences, book here.

• Silver Thread – Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Noir. Tasting room hours: 11 – 5pm, days vary on time of year. Appointment only in January – February. More here.

• Wagner – Delaware, Gewürztraminer, Melody, Niagara. Opening hours: 10 – 5pm, guided tours available.

• Lamoreaux Landing – Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer. Opening hours: Monday – Saturday 10 – 5pm. Sunday 12 – 5pm. Contact here.

From Geneva, driving south on Seneca’s west side:

• Ravines – Cabernet Franc, Gewürztraminer. Opening hours: 10 – 5pm info@ravineswine.com

• Billsboro – Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Syrah. Opening hours: January – April : Wednesday – Sunday 11 – 5 pm, May – December: Daily 11 – 5 pm

• Fox Run – Blanc de Blancs, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer. Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm

• Red Tail Ridge – Blaufränkisch, Chardonnay, Dornfelder, Teroldego. Opening hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 – 5 pm, Sunday: 11- 5pm.

• Kemmeter – A small promising all-Riesling house founded by a German immigrant. Opening hours: By appointment from Thursday to Saturday 1:30 to 5:30 pm.

• Anthony Road – Chardonnay, Vignoles, rosé. Opening hours: Mon – Sat 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm. Contact here.

• Hermann J Wiemer – Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Grüner Veltliner, Blanc de Noir, Cuvée Brut, Blanc de Blanc. Opening hours: Monday – Saturday 10:00 – 5:00pm, Sunday 11 – 5:00pm.

• Glenora – Brut, Pinot Blanc, Cayuga White, Gewürztraminer, Vidal ice wine. Opening daily in summer months: 9 – 8 pm, reduced hours rest of year. Find here.

• Lakewood – Blanc de Noir, Cabernet Franc, Catawba, Valvin Muscat, Vignoles. Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 – 5:00 pm, Sunday: 12 – 5:00 pm. More here.

For more information, visit: www.newyorkwines.org, www.fingerlakes.org, www.fingerlakeswinecountry.com

