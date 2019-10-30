Whether it’s poolside cocktails and fresh seafood at a chic rooftop restaurant, waterfront dining around an open fire, or a feast of native snacks and a glass of natural wine at a communal bar, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city.

Veer off the main streets and discover Perth’s quirky small bar scene tucked away among street-art laneways, where wine lists are meticulously curated and cocktail making is an art. Some of the finest local produce can also be found here which celebrates the state’s gastronomic diversity.

Elizabeth Quay

Perth’s stunning new waterfront locale offers a seamless connection from the city to the Swan River.

The DoubleTree Waterfront will open in March 2020, with a casual grazing menu and live music in its rooftop bar.

1 Barrack Square, Perth, WA 6000

Basking in the glowing embers at Hearth, the Ritz-Carlton’s signature restaurant (which opens on 15 November 2019) acclaimed chef Jed Gerrard extracts a variety of flavours by using Western Australian wood-smoking chips over an open fire. The hearth captures the smoke and allows applewood chips to infuse pork, jarrah and eucalyptus to enhance the richness of juicy wagyu steaks, and black cherry wood aromas to delicately cure duck. The restaurant is a celebration of the state’s farm produce and it boasts a 100% local wine list.

Address: 1 Barrack Street, Perth, WA 6000

Restaurant hours: Breakfast 6.30am-10.30am, lunch 12pm-2.30pm, dinner Sunday-Thurday 5.30pm-9.30pm, Friday & Saturday 5.30pm-10.30pm

Also at the Ritz-Carlton, the striking Songbird lounge bar (which opens on 15 November 2019) carves ice blocks to order and offers a classic martini service with native pickles and condiments. The West signature cocktail features gin, vermouth, jarrah honey water and Chardonnay verjus, with a fennel and strawberry dust.

Address: 1 Barrack Street, Perth, WA 6000

HQ Bar and Kitchen is across the road in Quay Perth hotel, featuring a modern Chinese-inspired menu using locally sourced produce. For cocktail lovers, the popular Smoked Outback Old Fashioned is served in a eucalyptus smoke dome with a hint of sweetness from a dash of agave.

Address: 18 The Esplanade, Perth, WA 6000

Open: Monday-Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday 12pm until late, Saturday 5pm until late

Central dining

Dine in elegance at Wildflower rooftop restaurant in the faithfully restored State Buildings precinct. This is fine dining at its best, with a colossal drinks list and a menu that revolves around six indigenous seasons, where succulent Rottnest Island scallops are paired with daikon radish, Geraldton wax, native finger lime beads and river herbs. Or wander downstairs to Post Trattoria for a generous serving of Fremantle octopus with tomato and pine nut, then ask sommeliers for advice with your wine selections at Petition Bar.

Address: St Georges Cathedral and Cathedral Square, Perth, WA 6000

The heritage-listed Hibernian Place piazza has several restaurants and is home to the Westin Hotel. Try the Mother of all Feasts menu at Hadiqa rooftop bar, with a varied selection of spice-infused Middle Eastern cuisine. After dinner, dance into the early hours at Goody Two’s, a late-night Japanese whisky bar.

Address: 480 Hay St, Perth, WA 6000

The Mediterranean influenced Santini Bar and Grill is in the sophisticated surrounds of QT Hotel, offering wood-fired cooking and locally caught sustainable seafood, such as fennel-crusted Yellowfin tuna, artichoke puree, pickled zucchini, dwarf peaches and lime. The wine list is a successful mix of Western Australian and Italian bottles.

Address: First Floor, 133 Murray St, Perth, WA 6000

Open: Santini Bar daily from 5pm until late

Open: Santini Grill breakfast daily from 6.30am-10.30am, lunch Wednesday-Friday from 12noon-3.30pm, dinner daily from 5.30pm until late

At the communal Wines of While, there is a cracking by-the-glass selection of natural and organic wines from around the world. Enjoy a glass with the house-made sourdough bread and a cheese platter as the afternoon sun streams through the windows.

458 William St Perth, WA 6000

Linking the CBD and Northbridge is Yagan Square, a place to eat, drink and immerse yourself in Perth culture. Wander upstairs to Ficus for an authentic paddock-to-plate experience, such as its incredible heirloom beetroot salad.

420 Wellington St, Perth, WA 6000

Open: Wednesday-Sunday noon until late

Laneway bars

Perth’s epicurean renaissance has seen its laneways fill with quirky small bars and become a canvas for street art. Begin your journey at Wolf Lane and discover masterfully concocted cocktails at Cheeky Sparrow and Wolf Lane Bar. Look for the chandeliers at the entrance to Howard Lane, where you’ll find fine drams of whisky at Helvetica Bar and tapas at Andaluz Bar.

Just outside the centre

Not far from Yagan Square is the DoubleTree by Hilton with the James Street Bar + Kitchen. Highlights are the Asian-glazed whole-fried barramundi or juicy tomahawk steak served with sweet potato fries and chimichurri sauce.

Address: 100 James St, Northbridge WA 6003

Open: Monday-Friday 6.30am until late, Saturday & Sunday 7.00am until late

At the Mayfair Lane gastropub, you’ll enjoy generously hearty dishes like confit Wagin duck breast or Blue Manna crab linguine. Relax in a booth with the sophisticated wine list that includes maps to guide you through the world’s wine regions.

Address: 72 Outram St, West Perth, WA 6005

Open: 11.30am until late

Besk showcases artisan spirits, wines and beers, as well as a modern twist on pub fare. Tap takeovers are commonplace at this local watering hole, where live sport plays on the big screen.

Address: 264 Railway Pde, West Leederville, WA 6007

Open: 11am until late

Take a drive

No visit to Western Australia is complete without a trip to the beach to watch the sun set over the ocean.

Dine at Bib & Tucker on Leighton Beach, where the cocktails are as interesting and local as the food.

Address: 18 Leighton Beach Blvd, North Fremantle WA 6159

Open: Monday & Tuesday closed, Wednesday-Friday 8am until late, Saturday & Sunday 8am until late

Take a dip in the ocean before a seriously great coffee at Odyssea City Beach, with its seaside menu and a relaxed attitude towards sandy feet.

Address: 187 Challenger Parade, City Beach WA 6015

Open: daily from 7am until late

Pop over to eclectic central Fremantle, a place where raw-food cafés merge seamlessly with small bars and stylish cuisine at restaurants such as Bread in Common, where seasonal farm produce is the star ingredient. The in-house bakery’s woodfired Common Loaf with flavoured butter is a must. At its new sister restaurant, the Coogee Common, the garden is its heart and soul with most fruit and vegetables grown onsite.

Address: 43 Pakenham St, Fremantle WA 6160

Open: Monday-Friday 11.30am-10pm, Saturday & Sunday 8am until late

Foodie walking tours

There are some great foodie walking tours you can do of the city. They usually run for 4 hours, cost around $80 and include a tour guide who can customise your tour of bars, restaurants, or breweries that you’d like to visit.

Both the Food Loose and Eat the Street tours are a fantastic way to get a snapshot of what the city has to offer in a short period of time.