Get to know Clare Valley in six wines
This small region in South Australia punches well above its weight, producing quality Riesling, Shiraz and Cabernet. Find out what makes Clare Valley unique and discover top producers and wines with our easy guide for beginners.
Welcome to Clare Valley: one of Australia’s oldest wine regions that’s also famous for its innovation. Wine has been produced here since 1851 and today Clare is known around the world as a source of prestigious fine wines.
Particularly by Australian standards, Clare Valley is a small region: around 35km long and 5-10km wide, covering an area of roughly 680 square kilometres. It accounts for less than 1.5% of the country’s total wine production.
So why is it so well known?
Read on to discover more about the special conditions for winemaking in Clare, the main wine styles made here and the names you need to know if you’re new to Clare Valley wines.
Where is Clare Valley?
Clare Valley is in South Australia, located around 130km – or a two-hour drive – north of Adelaide.
Part of the Mount Lofty Ranges it’s a region of beautiful, rolling hills with a Mediterranean climate.
Clare Valley doesn’t have official subregions, but there are five distinct wine-growing areas: Auburn, Watervale, Sevenhill, Polish Hill River and Clare.
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Each of these have their own ‘terroir’ – a special combination of geology and climatic characteristics.
What are the soils like?
Clare Valley has 11 distinct soil types formed over ancient rocks that are hundreds of millions years old.
Around 500 million years ago, the region sat on mountain peaks 10,000m high, but these eroded, leaving a flat plain.
Further land shifts created the undulating landscape of today, with a series of north-south valleys and ridges.
The two most famous soil types here are terra rossa (red earth) over limestone, which is found in Watervale, and grey loam soil over broken blue slate in Polish Hill River.
Elsewhere vineyards in the north are planted on deep, fertile alluvial soils; while sandy loam and degraded quartz are found in the west.
What are the wine styles?
Thanks to those different soil types, Clare Valley can produce varied styles of both white and red wines. Riesling is the most-planted grape here, giving wines of impressive purity that can age for decades.
Watervale produces aromatic and citrus Rieslings; while wines from Polish Hill River are more mineral and steely.
Elegant, medium-bodied reds made from Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon are also worth seeking out.
The warm Mediterranean climate helps red grapes to ripen fully, developing concentration and depth of flavour, while expressing obvious varietal character.
A brief history
The indigenous nomadic Ngadjuri people were the traditional custodians of the Clare Valley region, with the first Europeans arriving in 1838.
The first vines were planted in the 1840s and the first winery, Sevenhill Cellars, was founded in 1851 by Jesuits to make sacramental wines.
Alfred Percy Birks established the Wendouree vineyard in 1893, planting heritage Shiraz vines that are still thriving today.
Riesling began to be taken seriously in Clare in the 1950s. By 1984 it had become the region’s main grape with 784ha planted.
During this time the number of wineries grew steadily, many of which are now familiar names to wine lovers.
Jim Barry Wines was founded in 1959; Wakefield Taylors and Knappstein in 1969; Grosset in 1981.
The screwcap revolution
Winemakers such as Tim Knappstein and Leo Buring put Clare Riesling on the map in the 1960s and 1970s.
Then in 2000 a group of 13 Clare Valley winemakers, led by Jeffrey Grosset, took a pioneering decision to champion the Stelvin screwcap closure for their top Rieslings.
Once it had been proved that wines sealed with screwcap retained their freshness and could age, the screwcap was widely adopted by the Australian wine industry across all varieties.
Clare Valley today
Despite its long winemaking history, wineries in Clare Valley aren’t resting on their laurels.
Winemakers continue to experiment with new grape varieties and new techniques in the winery, with many embracing sustainable, organic and biodynamic practices, and focusing on single site expressions and boutique production.
The lineup of wines below showcases the quality and variety that you can expect from Clare Valley, with bottles from some of the region’s top names.
It’s time to start your taste adventure…
Clare Valley at a glance
Vineyards: 5,093ha*
Soils: Various including terra rossa over limestone, slate and shale
Climate: Continental, with warm summer days and cool nights
Top five varieties: Riesling 38%, Shiraz 29%, Cabernet Sauvignon 15%, Pinot Grigio 4%, Chardonnay 2%*
Production: 19,116 tonnes crushed in 2025*
Names to know: Grosset, Jim Barry, Kilikanoon, Knappstein, Mount Horrocks, Pikes, Skillogalee, Wakefield Taylors, Wendouree
*Source: Wine Australia
Six top Clare Valley wines to try
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Rieslingfreak: meet the producer with a one-track mind
Grosset, Polish Hill, Clare Valley, South Australia, 2025
96
Lifted lemon citrus aromas, with notes of green apple and white blossom – so appealing. There's an immediate silkiness to the palate, then electrifying acidity comes to the fore and carries the palate through to a signature long finish. Lively and vibrant, with slatey minerality. Poised and elegant, with real presence in the glass. Made from biodynamic vines, this is drinking beautifully now, but has significant ageing potential.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
GrossetClare Valley
Jim Barry Wines, The Florita Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2024
96
There's a beguiling silken breadth to the palate that simultaneously has a focused line of rapier-sharp acidity propelling a seemingly endless finish. Crisp and mineral, with crystalline purity of green apple and yellow citrus fruit. Such classy varietal typicity: unmistakably Riesling; unmistakeably Clare.
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Jim Barry WinesClare Valley
Pauletts, Polish Hill River Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2025
95
Creamy kerosene nose, with lime curd, lime blossom and fresh lemons. Steely focus on the palate, with a precise mineral character and driving acidity. The fruit is all taut yellow citrus; tingling and zesty, with hints of lime pickle. Long finish with grapefruit, sliced lemon and a note of salinity.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
PaulettsClare Valley
Pikes, Traditionale Riesling, Polish Hill, Clare Valley, South Australia 2025
93
Aromatic, with notes of lime, fresh pineapple, green apple. The palate pops, full of zingy citrus. Bright and light on its feet thanks to lively acidity, but with nice intensity to the palate, which has layers of lemon and lime citrus, mineral freshness, and a lingering bite like a freshly sliced green apple. A blend of estate and grower fruit that spends three months on lees.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
PikesClare Valley
Mount Horrocks, Alexander Vineyard Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2022
94
Nose of ripe and juicy blackcurrant and black cherry fruit, with a hint of black pepper. Plenty of ripe and polished black berries and plum, buoyed by nice freshness, with a snap of sour cherry and dry black spices on the finish. Framed with fine tannins, this is handsomely built and full of energy, delivering lots of primary drinking pleasure. Biodynamic fruit from the Alexander Vineyard in Watervale, aged for 18 months in French oak.
2022
South AustraliaAustralia
Mount HorrocksClare Valley
Wakefield, St Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018
93
Fragrant cassis nose, with Parma violets, fresh thyme and dried oregano. Ripe and generous palate of rich black berries and juicy black cherries, already showing some evolution with earthy autumnal undergrowth notes and savoury charcuterie, plus hints of dark mint chocolate. Soft, supple tannins and nice balancing freshness. Aged for 18 months in French oak (33% new).
2018
South AustraliaAustralia
WakefieldClare Valley
Grosset, Polish Hill, Clare Valley, South Australia, 2025
96
Lifted lemon citrus aromas, with notes of green apple and white blossom – so appealing. There's an immediate silkiness to the palate, then electrifying acidity comes to the fore and carries the palate through to a signature long finish. Lively and vibrant, with slatey minerality. Poised and elegant, with real presence in the glass. Made from biodynamic vines, this is drinking beautifully now, but has significant ageing potential.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
GrossetClare Valley
Jim Barry Wines, The Florita Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2024
96
There's a beguiling silken breadth to the palate that simultaneously has a focused line of rapier-sharp acidity propelling a seemingly endless finish. Crisp and mineral, with crystalline purity of green apple and yellow citrus fruit. Such classy varietal typicity: unmistakably Riesling; unmistakeably Clare.
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Jim Barry WinesClare Valley
Pauletts, Polish Hill River Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2025
95
Creamy kerosene nose, with lime curd, lime blossom and fresh lemons. Steely focus on the palate, with a precise mineral character and driving acidity. The fruit is all taut yellow citrus; tingling and zesty, with hints of lime pickle. Long finish with grapefruit, sliced lemon and a note of salinity.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
PaulettsClare Valley
Pikes, Traditionale Riesling, Polish Hill, Clare Valley, South Australia 2025
93
Aromatic, with notes of lime, fresh pineapple, green apple. The palate pops, full of zingy citrus. Bright and light on its feet thanks to lively acidity, but with nice intensity to the palate, which has layers of lemon and lime citrus, mineral freshness, and a lingering bite like a freshly sliced green apple. A blend of estate and grower fruit that spends three months on lees.
2025
South AustraliaAustralia
PikesClare Valley
Mount Horrocks, Alexander Vineyard Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2022
94
Nose of ripe and juicy blackcurrant and black cherry fruit, with a hint of black pepper. Plenty of ripe and polished black berries and plum, buoyed by nice freshness, with a snap of sour cherry and dry black spices on the finish. Framed with fine tannins, this is handsomely built and full of energy, delivering lots of primary drinking pleasure. Biodynamic fruit from the Alexander Vineyard in Watervale, aged for 18 months in French oak.
2022
South AustraliaAustralia
Mount HorrocksClare Valley
Wakefield, St Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018
93
Fragrant cassis nose, with Parma violets, fresh thyme and dried oregano. Ripe and generous palate of rich black berries and juicy black cherries, already showing some evolution with earthy autumnal undergrowth notes and savoury charcuterie, plus hints of dark mint chocolate. Soft, supple tannins and nice balancing freshness. Aged for 18 months in French oak (33% new).
2018
South AustraliaAustralia
WakefieldClare Valley
Julie Sheppard joined the Decanter team in 2018 and is Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa & Spirits Editor.
Before Decanter, she worked for a range of drinks and food titles, including as managing editor of both Imbibe and Square Meal, associate publisher of The Drinks Business, senior editor of the Octopus Publishing Group and Supplements editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit. As a contributor, she has over 20 years’ experience writing about food, drink and travel for a wide range of publications, including Condé Nast Traveller, Delicious, Waitrose Kitchen, Waitrose Drinks, Time Out and national newspapers including The Telegraph and The Sunday Times.
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