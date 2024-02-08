Decanter wine tours: Discover beautiful wine regions at the hands of our experts

This June we’re visiting not one but three iconic wine regions in Europe with our expert hosts. Each trip has been curated to take you behind closed doors of some of the world’s most revered wineries. During your visit, you’ll hear from the winemakers first hand, learn about the art of winemaking and sample special vintages you won’t quickly forget.

Steeped in history, these wineries, grand and resplendent against their beautiful landscapes, have fabled stories to share alongside great wine. It is an opportunity to learn and explore, to go behind the scenes and discover the art of winemaking. Perfect not only for wine enthusiasts, but for anyone who loves to travel, these trips are designed for couples and solo travellers alike.

Our meticulously itineraries, set out by each host and regional expert, promise a blend of sightseeing, amazing dining experiences, and moments of relaxation.

Open to wine lovers worldwide, tickets are selling fast with spaces strictly limited to maintain an intimate and unique experience.

So, why not join us this June on one of our three tours of 2024? Take a look at where we’re going below:

England

25th – 28th of June 2024

Uncover the very best English wine and it’s growing popularity from Oz Clarke OBE and Decanter magazine editor Amy Wislocki. Download the trip brochure here.

Champagne

10th- 15th of June 2024

Explore Champagne with Tom Hewson, Decanter’s regional expert. Download the trip brochure here.

Rhône Valley

2nd – 9th of June 2024

Discover the Rhône Valley on one of our most popular wine tours with regional expert Matt Walls. Download the trip brochure here.

Don’t take our word for it, see some of the glowing testimonials previous guests have left below: