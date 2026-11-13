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Italy's wine regions of Tuscany and Piedmont are recognised around the world, known for the quality of wines such as Bolgheri Superiore and Brunello di Montalcino in the former, and Barolo and Barbaresco in the latter.

But the truth is that these flagship wines represent only a small proportion of the wines made in their respective winemaking zones, and they also occupy the steeper end of the price curve.

Dive behind the curtain and you'll discover that there are many alternative options offering both character and value, whether they're made from different grapes, or occupy the entry-level of a winery's range.

Below, you'll find expert-reviewed wine recommendations ranging from below £10 to £30.

In a hurry? Here's our quick cheatsheet:

Tuscan red bargain:

Carpineto, Dogajolo Rosso

Sainsburys £12

A reliable Tuscan blend based on Sangiovese, with Cabernet and other grapes.

Piedmont red bargain:

Tenuta Olim Bauda, La Villa, Barbera d'Asti

KWM / Cheers / Davis Bell McCraith £19.95

Fantastic value from this unoaked Barbera, offering concentrated, juicy red fruits.

Tuscan white bargain:

Fattoria Le Pupille, Poggio Argentato

Vinvm £19

A vibrant blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, Gewurztraminer and Semillon.

Piedmont white bargain:

Marks & Spencer Expressions Roero Arneis

M&S / Ocado £12

Delicious soft orchard fruits and a gentle undertow of acidity.

Finding value in Tuscany

While it's possible to find value in Tuscany's most prestigious areas, it's more efficient to look beyond these – or consider ‘lesser’ wines in a winery's portfolio, such as Rosso di Montalcino rather than Brunello.

Areas such as Chianti Classico can offer great value for their entry-level wines, while Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Chianti are also worth buying, with the caveat that you have to be more careful about whose wines you are buying.

The Maremma is a fantastic source of ripe, juicy reds, fresh and crisp or rich and tropical whites, and swiggable summer holiday rosés, often providing excellent value for those after a sunnier outlook.

Tuscany under £15

Tuscany under £30

Finding value in Piedmont

Finding value in Piedmont can be trickier, as many of the wineries here are small-scale and lack the ability or desire to make wine in high volumes. It's really only some of the region's cooperatives which can offer supermarket-level prices.

All the supermarkets and many independent wine merchants will stock a Gavi, or the superior Gavi di Gavi; if you're lucky you'll also find Arneis from Roero, but these can be harder to pick up. Spend a bit more and enjoy one of the region's greatest treats: the Timorasso wines from the Colli Tortonesi area.

The best value/quality ratio in the reds tend to be the entry-level Nebbiolos from good names, but don't overlook Barbera and Dolcetto too.

Piedmont under £15

Piedmont under £30

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Costellore, Specially Selected, Chianti Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2024

My wines

89

For £1 more, this is a better buy than the Specially Selected Governo, with pliant tannins, lively acidity and a smooth palate of ripe strawberry, plum and fresh herbs. The vintage has given a wine lighter in body and alcohol, but this makes it all the more quaffable on pizza night.

2024

TuscanyItaly

CostelloreChianti

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Carpineto, Dogajolo Rosso, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2023

My wines

89

This wonderfully seasonal red is new to Sainsbury's from October. Savoury plum and blackberry aromas lead to a rich palate of plums, cherries and leather, with subtle oak spice. Perfect with lasagne – and I love the autumn-leaf label too!

2023

TuscanyItaly

CarpinetoToscana

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Marks & Spencer, Pontenari, Toscana Rosso, Tuscany, Italy 2021

My wines

89

Made by celebrated consultant Alberto Antonini at Poggiotondo, this delivers a lot of wine for the price. Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon (15% each) join the Sangiovese, creating a smooth meld of strawberry fruit leather and fresh black berries along with chalky tannic grip.

2021

TuscanyItaly

Marks & SpencerToscana

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Fattoria Le Pupille, Poggio Argentato, Toscana, Italy 2024

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This Tuscan white is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, Gewurztraminer, and just a splash of Semillon. The result is fresh, vibrant and lemony,...

2024

TuscanyItaly

Fattoria Le PupilleToscana

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Poggiotondo, Vermentino delle Conchiglie, Toscana, Italy 2025

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Vinified in concrete with a portion of whole bunches, this organic Tuscan Vermentino is appley and herbal, with lime and salt tang helping to prolong...

2025

TuscanyItaly

PoggiotondoToscana

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Biserno, Campo di Sasso, Insoglio del Cinghiale, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Super Tuscan royalty, Tenuta di Biserno was established in 2001 by Ornellaia founder Marchese Lodovico Antinori together with his brother Piero Antinori, and is now...

2024

TuscanyItaly

BisernoToscana

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Campo alle Comete, Stupore, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Blackcurrant and plum meet smoke, dried herb and cigarette tobacco. Layered and powerful yet elevated by good acidity, with a balanced showing of green pepper....

2024

TuscanyItaly

Campo alle CometeBolgheri

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Avignonesi, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy 2022

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An olfactory profile of ripe cherry, graphite, liquorice and a slight spiciness. Despite the considerable substance, the sip’s elegance and balance accompany a dynamic, fluid...

2022

TuscanyItaly

AvignonesiVino Nobile di Montepulciano

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Castello Vicchiomaggio, Villa Boscorotondo, Chianti Classico, Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2023

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92

Majestic and serious, with a powerful nose of black tea, mulberry and sour red cherry. Coconut cream unravelling juicy dark berries, supported by a muscular grip for structure. Fantastic concentration, with hidden layers of fragrant Assam tea. A lingering finish follows with dried blackberries and prune.

2023

TuscanyItaly

Castello VicchiomaggioChianti Classico

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Tenuta San Guido, Le Difese, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Utilising bought-in Sangiovese from family and friend estates in Chianti and Chianti Rufina – 75% of the blend in 2024 – this vintage of Le Difese perfectly...

2024

TuscanyItaly

Tenuta San GuidoToscana

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Petra, Hebo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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A civilised, urbane, cashmere jumper kind of Merlot-based blend. Strawberry and plum, chocolate brioche and gentle vanilla, long and plush with an easy elegance and...

2024

TuscanyItaly

PetraToscana

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The Wine Society, The Society's Exhibition Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2020

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Made by Val di Suga, this Brunello has a soft and velvety profile, full of dark cherry and red berry fruits, and underlined by bright...

2020

TuscanyItaly

The Wine SocietyBrunello di Montalcino

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Tregole, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2024

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Sophie Tregole's 2024 Chianti Classico is a real charmer, and at just 12.5%, it's also a perfect lunchtime glass. Perfumed, fresh and light, its delicate...

2024

TuscanyItaly

TregoleChianti Classico

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Tesco, Finest, Gavi, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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Fresh green aromas of cut grass, lime and eucalyptus, while the palate has gooseberry and green apple. I like the finish as it's tingly and...

2024

PiedmontItaly

TescoGavi

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Marks & Spencer, Expressions Roero Arneis, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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A typically soft and charming example of this graceful Piedmontese white wine style. With its apple snow and fresh pear fruit quality and its Alpine-stream...

2024

PiedmontItaly

Marks & SpencerRoero

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La Colombera, Timorasso Derthona, Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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Timorasso is pretty trendy in wine circles, and not for good reason – just a few years ago, it was almost an extinct variety, nursed back...

2024

PiedmontItaly

La ColomberaColli Tortonesi

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Giacomo Fenocchio, Arneis, Roero, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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These Barolo experts also make two Arneis-based wines in Roero from three hectares of vines. One is a skin-contact and amphora-aged version, while this example...

2024

PiedmontItaly

Giacomo FenocchioRoero

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Tenuta Olim Bauda, La Villa, Barbera d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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Tenuta Olim Bauda was established in 1961 by Agostino Bertolino, who purchased the historic mansion in the heart of Monferrato. The name Bauda refers to...

2024

PiedmontItaly

Tenuta Olim BaudaBarbera d'Asti

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Michele Reverdito, Simane Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont 2023

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What a delightful, piercing aroma of freshly picked raspberries that soars out of the glass, leaving behind subtle notes of cherry, orange rind, caramelised fruit,...

2023

PiedmontItaly

Michele ReverditoLanghe

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GD Vajra, Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2024

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Made from young vines primarily in the Serralunga d’Alba township, but outside the Barolo confines, this jovial Langhe Nebbiolo is refined entirely in stainless steel....

2024

PiedmontItaly

GD VajraLanghe Nebbiolo

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Punset, Barbera d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy 2024

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Inviting aromas of violets, blackberries, vivid red fruits and hints of rhubarb lead to a fresh and crunchy mouthful with refreshing, inviting acidity. A joyful,...

2024

PiedmontItaly

PunsetBarbera d'Alba

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GD Vajra, Claré JC Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2025

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With a touch of whole-cluster fruit, and a fermentation that, as Isidoro Vaira explains, is ‘finished as a white wine’, this deliciously fun Langhe Nebbiolo...

2025

PiedmontItaly

GD VajraLanghe

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Brezza, Dolcetto d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy 2023

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Red and black fruit mingle with dried herbs, offering generous blackberry richness and a chewy texture. Bright acidity keeps it lively. Tannins are firm yet...

2023

PiedmontItaly

BrezzaDolcetto d'Alba

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James Button
James Button
Regional Editor - Italy

James Button is Decanter’s regional editor for Italy, responsible for all of Decanter's Italian content in print and online.

Like many others, he started his wine career at Majestic Wine, giving him a strong grounding in the subject before successfully completing the WSET Level 4 Diploma in 2010. From 2014 to 2016 he managed the fine wine department of a startup wine company in London, before joining Decanter as digital sub-editor.

Outside of wine, James enjoys cooking, skiing, playing guitar and cycling.