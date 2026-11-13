Uncover hidden gems: Affordable Tuscany and Piedmont wines
Finding top value bottles from these prestigious wine areas.
Italy's wine regions of Tuscany and Piedmont are recognised around the world, known for the quality of wines such as Bolgheri Superiore and Brunello di Montalcino in the former, and Barolo and Barbaresco in the latter.
But the truth is that these flagship wines represent only a small proportion of the wines made in their respective winemaking zones, and they also occupy the steeper end of the price curve.
Dive behind the curtain and you'll discover that there are many alternative options offering both character and value, whether they're made from different grapes, or occupy the entry-level of a winery's range.
Below, you'll find expert-reviewed wine recommendations ranging from below £10 to £30.
In a hurry? Here's our quick cheatsheet:
Carpineto, Dogajolo Rosso
Sainsburys £12
A reliable Tuscan blend based on Sangiovese, with Cabernet and other grapes.
Tenuta Olim Bauda, La Villa, Barbera d'Asti
KWM / Cheers / Davis Bell McCraith £19.95
Fantastic value from this unoaked Barbera, offering concentrated, juicy red fruits.
Fattoria Le Pupille, Poggio Argentato
Vinvm £19
A vibrant blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, Gewurztraminer and Semillon.
Marks & Spencer Expressions Roero Arneis
M&S / Ocado £12
Delicious soft orchard fruits and a gentle undertow of acidity.
Finding value in Tuscany
While it's possible to find value in Tuscany's most prestigious areas, it's more efficient to look beyond these – or consider ‘lesser’ wines in a winery's portfolio, such as Rosso di Montalcino rather than Brunello.
Areas such as Chianti Classico can offer great value for their entry-level wines, while Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Chianti are also worth buying, with the caveat that you have to be more careful about whose wines you are buying.
The Maremma is a fantastic source of ripe, juicy reds, fresh and crisp or rich and tropical whites, and swiggable summer holiday rosés, often providing excellent value for those after a sunnier outlook.
Tuscany under £15
Tuscany under £30
Finding value in Piedmont
Finding value in Piedmont can be trickier, as many of the wineries here are small-scale and lack the ability or desire to make wine in high volumes. It's really only some of the region's cooperatives which can offer supermarket-level prices.
Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox.
All the supermarkets and many independent wine merchants will stock a Gavi, or the superior Gavi di Gavi; if you're lucky you'll also find Arneis from Roero, but these can be harder to pick up. Spend a bit more and enjoy one of the region's greatest treats: the Timorasso wines from the Colli Tortonesi area.
The best value/quality ratio in the reds tend to be the entry-level Nebbiolos from good names, but don't overlook Barbera and Dolcetto too.
Piedmont under £15
Piedmont under £30
Related articles:
Costellore, Specially Selected, Chianti Superiore, Tuscany, Italy 2024
89
For £1 more, this is a better buy than the Specially Selected Governo, with pliant tannins, lively acidity and a smooth palate of ripe strawberry, plum and fresh herbs. The vintage has given a wine lighter in body and alcohol, but this makes it all the more quaffable on pizza night.
2024
TuscanyItaly
CostelloreChianti
Carpineto, Dogajolo Rosso, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2023
89
This wonderfully seasonal red is new to Sainsbury's from October. Savoury plum and blackberry aromas lead to a rich palate of plums, cherries and leather, with subtle oak spice. Perfect with lasagne – and I love the autumn-leaf label too!
2023
TuscanyItaly
CarpinetoToscana
Marks & Spencer, Pontenari, Toscana Rosso, Tuscany, Italy 2021
89
Made by celebrated consultant Alberto Antonini at Poggiotondo, this delivers a lot of wine for the price. Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon (15% each) join the Sangiovese, creating a smooth meld of strawberry fruit leather and fresh black berries along with chalky tannic grip.
2021
TuscanyItaly
Marks & SpencerToscana
Fattoria Le Pupille, Poggio Argentato, Toscana, Italy 2024
This Tuscan white is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, Gewurztraminer, and just a splash of Semillon. The result is fresh, vibrant and lemony,...
2024
TuscanyItaly
Fattoria Le PupilleToscana
Poggiotondo, Vermentino delle Conchiglie, Toscana, Italy 2025
Vinified in concrete with a portion of whole bunches, this organic Tuscan Vermentino is appley and herbal, with lime and salt tang helping to prolong...
2025
TuscanyItaly
PoggiotondoToscana
Biserno, Campo di Sasso, Insoglio del Cinghiale, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024
Super Tuscan royalty, Tenuta di Biserno was established in 2001 by Ornellaia founder Marchese Lodovico Antinori together with his brother Piero Antinori, and is now...
2024
TuscanyItaly
BisernoToscana
Campo alle Comete, Stupore, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2024
Blackcurrant and plum meet smoke, dried herb and cigarette tobacco. Layered and powerful yet elevated by good acidity, with a balanced showing of green pepper....
2024
TuscanyItaly
Campo alle CometeBolgheri
Avignonesi, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy 2022
An olfactory profile of ripe cherry, graphite, liquorice and a slight spiciness. Despite the considerable substance, the sip’s elegance and balance accompany a dynamic, fluid...
2022
TuscanyItaly
AvignonesiVino Nobile di Montepulciano
Castello Vicchiomaggio, Villa Boscorotondo, Chianti Classico, Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2023
92
Majestic and serious, with a powerful nose of black tea, mulberry and sour red cherry. Coconut cream unravelling juicy dark berries, supported by a muscular grip for structure. Fantastic concentration, with hidden layers of fragrant Assam tea. A lingering finish follows with dried blackberries and prune.
2023
TuscanyItaly
Castello VicchiomaggioChianti Classico
Tenuta San Guido, Le Difese, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024
Utilising bought-in Sangiovese from family and friend estates in Chianti and Chianti Rufina – 75% of the blend in 2024 – this vintage of Le Difese perfectly...
2024
TuscanyItaly
Tenuta San GuidoToscana
Petra, Hebo, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2024
A civilised, urbane, cashmere jumper kind of Merlot-based blend. Strawberry and plum, chocolate brioche and gentle vanilla, long and plush with an easy elegance and...
2024
TuscanyItaly
PetraToscana
The Wine Society, The Society's Exhibition Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2020
Made by Val di Suga, this Brunello has a soft and velvety profile, full of dark cherry and red berry fruits, and underlined by bright...
2020
TuscanyItaly
The Wine SocietyBrunello di Montalcino
Tregole, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2024
Sophie Tregole's 2024 Chianti Classico is a real charmer, and at just 12.5%, it's also a perfect lunchtime glass. Perfumed, fresh and light, its delicate...
2024
TuscanyItaly
TregoleChianti Classico
Tesco, Finest, Gavi, Piedmont, Italy 2024
Fresh green aromas of cut grass, lime and eucalyptus, while the palate has gooseberry and green apple. I like the finish as it's tingly and...
2024
PiedmontItaly
TescoGavi
Marks & Spencer, Expressions Roero Arneis, Piedmont, Italy 2024
A typically soft and charming example of this graceful Piedmontese white wine style. With its apple snow and fresh pear fruit quality and its Alpine-stream...
2024
PiedmontItaly
Marks & SpencerRoero
La Colombera, Timorasso Derthona, Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, Italy 2024
Timorasso is pretty trendy in wine circles, and not for good reason – just a few years ago, it was almost an extinct variety, nursed back...
2024
PiedmontItaly
La ColomberaColli Tortonesi
Giacomo Fenocchio, Arneis, Roero, Piedmont, Italy 2024
These Barolo experts also make two Arneis-based wines in Roero from three hectares of vines. One is a skin-contact and amphora-aged version, while this example...
2024
PiedmontItaly
Giacomo FenocchioRoero
Tenuta Olim Bauda, La Villa, Barbera d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy 2024
Tenuta Olim Bauda was established in 1961 by Agostino Bertolino, who purchased the historic mansion in the heart of Monferrato. The name Bauda refers to...
2024
PiedmontItaly
Tenuta Olim BaudaBarbera d'Asti
Michele Reverdito, Simane Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont 2023
What a delightful, piercing aroma of freshly picked raspberries that soars out of the glass, leaving behind subtle notes of cherry, orange rind, caramelised fruit,...
2023
PiedmontItaly
Michele ReverditoLanghe
GD Vajra, Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy, 2024
Made from young vines primarily in the Serralunga d’Alba township, but outside the Barolo confines, this jovial Langhe Nebbiolo is refined entirely in stainless steel....
2024
PiedmontItaly
GD VajraLanghe Nebbiolo
Punset, Barbera d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy 2024
Inviting aromas of violets, blackberries, vivid red fruits and hints of rhubarb lead to a fresh and crunchy mouthful with refreshing, inviting acidity. A joyful,...
2024
PiedmontItaly
PunsetBarbera d'Alba
GD Vajra, Claré JC Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2025
With a touch of whole-cluster fruit, and a fermentation that, as Isidoro Vaira explains, is ‘finished as a white wine’, this deliciously fun Langhe Nebbiolo...
2025
PiedmontItaly
GD VajraLanghe
Brezza, Dolcetto d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy 2023
Red and black fruit mingle with dried herbs, offering generous blackberry richness and a chewy texture. Bright acidity keeps it lively. Tannins are firm yet...
2023
PiedmontItaly
BrezzaDolcetto d'Alba
James Button is Decanter’s regional editor for Italy, responsible for all of Decanter's Italian content in print and online.
Like many others, he started his wine career at Majestic Wine, giving him a strong grounding in the subject before successfully completing the WSET Level 4 Diploma in 2010. From 2014 to 2016 he managed the fine wine department of a startup wine company in London, before joining Decanter as digital sub-editor.
Outside of wine, James enjoys cooking, skiing, playing guitar and cycling.