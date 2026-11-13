Italy's wine regions of Tuscany and Piedmont are recognised around the world, known for the quality of wines such as Bolgheri Superiore and Brunello di Montalcino in the former, and Barolo and Barbaresco in the latter.

But the truth is that these flagship wines represent only a small proportion of the wines made in their respective winemaking zones, and they also occupy the steeper end of the price curve.

Dive behind the curtain and you'll discover that there are many alternative options offering both character and value, whether they're made from different grapes, or occupy the entry-level of a winery's range.

Below, you'll find expert-reviewed wine recommendations ranging from below £10 to £30.

In a hurry? Here's our quick cheatsheet:

Tuscan red bargain: Carpineto, Dogajolo Rosso



Sainsburys £12



A reliable Tuscan blend based on Sangiovese, with Cabernet and other grapes. Piedmont red bargain: Tenuta Olim Bauda, La Villa, Barbera d'Asti



KWM / Cheers / Davis Bell McCraith £19.95



Fantastic value from this unoaked Barbera, offering concentrated, juicy red fruits.

Tuscan white bargain: Fattoria Le Pupille, Poggio Argentato



Vinvm £19



A vibrant blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Manseng, Gewurztraminer and Semillon. Piedmont white bargain: Marks & Spencer Expressions Roero Arneis



M&S / Ocado £12



Delicious soft orchard fruits and a gentle undertow of acidity.

Finding value in Tuscany

While it's possible to find value in Tuscany's most prestigious areas, it's more efficient to look beyond these – or consider ‘lesser’ wines in a winery's portfolio, such as Rosso di Montalcino rather than Brunello.

Areas such as Chianti Classico can offer great value for their entry-level wines, while Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Chianti are also worth buying, with the caveat that you have to be more careful about whose wines you are buying.



The Maremma is a fantastic source of ripe, juicy reds, fresh and crisp or rich and tropical whites, and swiggable summer holiday rosés, often providing excellent value for those after a sunnier outlook.

Tuscany under £15

Tuscany under £30

Finding value in Piedmont

Finding value in Piedmont can be trickier, as many of the wineries here are small-scale and lack the ability or desire to make wine in high volumes. It's really only some of the region's cooperatives which can offer supermarket-level prices.

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All the supermarkets and many independent wine merchants will stock a Gavi, or the superior Gavi di Gavi; if you're lucky you'll also find Arneis from Roero, but these can be harder to pick up. Spend a bit more and enjoy one of the region's greatest treats: the Timorasso wines from the Colli Tortonesi area.



The best value/quality ratio in the reds tend to be the entry-level Nebbiolos from good names, but don't overlook Barbera and Dolcetto too.

Piedmont under £15

Piedmont under £30

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