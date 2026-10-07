11 top fine wine releases from the US this fall
Ageworthy Sauvignon Blanc, Napa mountain Cabernet, Bordeaux blends from Sonoma County, Rhône-style whites and reds and decade-old Oregon Pinot Noir – these new and upcoming releases are worth seeking out at merchants and on mailing lists.
The chill of fall always makes me need a glass of something with more substance than a summer wine – something that suits an evening of indulgence or a night of reflection in front of a fire.
Good thing we have autumn releases from some of the West Coast’s top names in wine: Appassionata, Inglenook, L’Aventure, Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Quintessa and Vérité.
It can be hard to pin down ‘official’ release dates for US wines, as they differ between the states, the UK and elsewhere in the world, not to mention between mailing-list members and the general public.
But each of the wines below was introduced at La Place de Bordeaux’s fall 2026 ‘hors Bordeaux’ campaign for notable wines from outside the region.
Though American, many of these wines do have a connection to Bordeaux or other parts of France, either through their founder, winemaker or source of inspiration.
Some of our experts’ new reviews below provide a sneak peek of wines still to come, while other wines are available right now. (We did not include the 2023 Napa Cabernets that we reviewed earlier in our vintage report.)
Either way, these picks are worth tracking down on winery websites or at your favourite merchant carrying high-end California and Oregon wines.
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White Wines from Napa Valley
Here’s an early head’s up on the latest vintage of Illumination, a complex, layered Napa Valley white that is one of my favourite Sauvignon Blancs of all time.
Quintessa winemaker Rebecca Wineburg (yes, her career was seemingly preordained) crafts this blend – Sauvignon Blanc from the Huneuus family’s biodynamic estate in eastern Rutherford, Sémillion (the Bordeaux influence) and the Sauvignon Musqué clone – with an extraordinary attention to detail.
The most fascinating thing about Wineburg’s approach is the variety of fermentation vessels – French oak (new and neutral), acacia and stainless-steel barrels, plus egg-shaped concrete – that she uses to coax out depths of textural, aromatic and flavour complexity rarely seen in California Sauvignon Blanc.
Inglenook’s Blancaneux is a bit of a rarity in Napa’s Rutherford appellation, prime real estate for Cabernet Sauvignon and its companion blending varieties.
The winery is best known for its flagship Rubicon, a classic Left Bank Bordeaux-style blend, but has made this signature white since 1999.
Blancaneux looks to the Rhône Valley for inspiration, bringing together three white varieties – Viognier, Marsanne and Roussane – from estate vineyard blocks that get morning sun but afternoon shade to preserve acidity in the grapes.
The vineyard blocks, blend percentages and amount of new oak versus neutral fermentation and aging vessels changes from vintage to vintage, but Bordeaux-trained director of winemaking Philippe Bascaules and his team deliver a consistently high-quality California interpretation of a Rhône white.
The 2024 vintage has reached Europe, but the 2025 is now available in the US.
Napa Cabernet with a French accent
Pym-Rae is Château Pontet-Canet by way of Napa’s Mount Veeder AVA: Bordeaux varieties, mature vines, biodynamically farmed, but on steep slopes at cool, high elevations of 500 to 600 meters.
Bordeaux’s Tesseron family – Alfred, Justine and Noé – acquired the late actor Robin Williams’s former estate, kept the vineyard name and moulded it in their vision.
Famed consultant Michel Rolland, who died in March 2026, was brought on to help shape the Pym-Rae wines.
Now estate manager Jérôme Ledit carefully tends to the property, overseeing the detailed work, such as hand harvesting, manual destemming and the use of 40 small concrete fermentation vats.
These allow for close study of each plot, so the team can fine-tune the farming and winemaking practices, as well as make more nuanced selections for the always-distinctive final blend.
Bordeaux blends from a Sonoma viewpoint
French winemaker Pierre Seillan has honed decades of experience in Gascony, the Loire and Bordeaux into his approach at Verité, an elite Sonoma project he created with the late Jess Jackson of Jackson Family Wines. (The two also partnered on Château Lassègue in St. Emilion.)
Seillan’s daughter, Hélène, has since joined him as assistant winemaker.
The five Bordeaux grape varieties they use in the Verité blends are sourced from 50 micro-sites across four appellations: Bennett Valley, Alexander Valley, Chalk Hill and Knights Valley.
Each site is harvested and fermented separately in oak barrels with toast levels customized to the lots.
The 2023 growing season in Sonoma County was long and cool, allowing for slow, even ripening, and the portfolio’s three reds – the Merlot-dominant La Muse, the Cabernet Sauvignon-based La Joie and the Cabernet Franc–led Le Désir – show freshness and balance.
Regularly earning scores of 95 and up, these are stunning in 2023.
A Paso twist on Syrah and Grenache
South of Napa and Sonoma, in Paso Robles AVA, Stephan Asseo crafts remarkable Rhône-style reds.
Though he initially started off by creating a wine estate in Bordeaux, he became frustrated with the restrictions there and longed for more freedom.
After much exploration, he landed on Paso’s hilly west side and started L’Aventure, whose name speaks for itself. His daughter Chloe has since joined the family business and is now general manager.
With more than 51 hectares of rolling hills, Asseo has a lot of blocks to play with for different varieties and expressions.
His Syrah–based reds are exciting and seductive: The flagship Estate Reserve and Optimus both mix Syrah with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, showing the creativity that led him to this region.
In a more typical Rhône expression, the Côte à Côte is a blend of Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre with a California spin.
A Rare Pinot Noir from Oregon
It’s unusual enough to have a German winemaker working with Pinot Noir in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, but Ernst Loosen’s Appassionata project is all the more unique for not releasing its wines until they have some extra years of maturity.
Named after Beethoven’s piano sonata, Appassionata encompasses three ‘movements’ of Pinot Noir, with Fortissimo the last to be released, after 10 years in barrel and bottle.
Loosen first started this project in 2005 as a limited-edition bottling with J Christopher Wines.
Later, he acquired a property in the Chehalem Mountains and planted it from 2010 to 2014 with nearly seven hectares of Pinot Noir and 1.2 hectares of white varieties.
The 2016 vintage is considered exceptional in the Willamette Valley, early and warm, but not hot, so the Fortissimo provides an excellent opportunity to see how well the wines have aged.
11 fall fine wine releases from the US
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Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County/Sonoma County, California, USA, 2025
Very expressive bouquet running the gamut from lemon and lime-bright citrus fruit to creamy apple and pear, with notes of apricot and hints of pineapple,...
2025
CaliforniaUSA
QuintessaNapa County/Sonoma County
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2024
I think fans of this wine will be bowled over by the 2024 release. It’s very bright and citrus-driven in the aromatics, with stone fruit,...
2024
CaliforniaUSA
InglenookNapa Valley
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2025
This vintage of Blancaneaux is lighter and brighter than the 2024 release, with more candied green apple and lime citrus notes and jasmine flowers. The...
2025
CaliforniaUSA
InglenookNapa Valley
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Not as immediately forthcoming on the nose compared to its siblings, time in the glass brings out the incredible array of aromas that this well-named...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2022
For a wine that is typically inky black, bold and earthy, with positively firm tannins that need bottle age to soften, this 2022 is incredibly...
2022
CaliforniaUSA
Pym-Rae Tesseron EstateNapa Valley
Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
The Merlot-dominant La Muse is always the most approachable of the Verité trio – and the first one created, in 1998, inspired by Pomerol's finest....
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Appassionata, Fortissimo, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2015
Fortissimo is the final of Erni Loosen's three Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 'movements', inspired by Beethoven’s Appassionata Piano Sonata. While Allegro is released three years...
2015
OregonUSA
AppassionataWillamette Valley
L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023
A Syrah-dominant GSM blend, this wine is L’Aventure’s homage to the Southern Rhône, through the lens of Paso Robles. Deep purple in the glass, it...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
L’Aventure, Estate Reserve, Paso Robles, Willow Creek, California, USA, 2023
L’Aventure's flagship wine is an unconventional blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot that drew Stephan Asseo from France to Paso Robles. The nose...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
L’Aventure, Optimus, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023
A Syrah-dominant blend with equal parts Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, this wine opens with an intensely dark aromatic profile of currants and forest berries....
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County/Sonoma County, California, USA, 2025
Very expressive bouquet running the gamut from lemon and lime-bright citrus fruit to creamy apple and pear, with notes of apricot and hints of pineapple,...
2025
CaliforniaUSA
QuintessaNapa County/Sonoma County
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2024
I think fans of this wine will be bowled over by the 2024 release. It’s very bright and citrus-driven in the aromatics, with stone fruit,...
2024
CaliforniaUSA
InglenookNapa Valley
Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2025
This vintage of Blancaneaux is lighter and brighter than the 2024 release, with more candied green apple and lime citrus notes and jasmine flowers. The...
2025
CaliforniaUSA
InglenookNapa Valley
Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
Not as immediately forthcoming on the nose compared to its siblings, time in the glass brings out the incredible array of aromas that this well-named...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2022
For a wine that is typically inky black, bold and earthy, with positively firm tannins that need bottle age to soften, this 2022 is incredibly...
2022
CaliforniaUSA
Pym-Rae Tesseron EstateNapa Valley
Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023
The Merlot-dominant La Muse is always the most approachable of the Verité trio – and the first one created, in 1998, inspired by Pomerol's finest....
2023
CaliforniaUSA
VéritéSonoma County
Appassionata, Fortissimo, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2015
Fortissimo is the final of Erni Loosen's three Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 'movements', inspired by Beethoven’s Appassionata Piano Sonata. While Allegro is released three years...
2015
OregonUSA
AppassionataWillamette Valley
L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023
A Syrah-dominant GSM blend, this wine is L’Aventure’s homage to the Southern Rhône, through the lens of Paso Robles. Deep purple in the glass, it...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
L’Aventure, Estate Reserve, Paso Robles, Willow Creek, California, USA, 2023
L’Aventure's flagship wine is an unconventional blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot that drew Stephan Asseo from France to Paso Robles. The nose...
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
L’Aventure, Optimus, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023
A Syrah-dominant blend with equal parts Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, this wine opens with an intensely dark aromatic profile of currants and forest berries....
2023
CaliforniaUSA
L’AventurePaso Robles
A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.