A colorful autumn vineyard in Napa Valley
Autumn 2026 has brought the release of some stellar California wines on the global market.
(Image credit: Sushant Tripahti / 500 px / Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The chill of fall always makes me need a glass of something with more substance than a summer wine – something that suits an evening of indulgence or a night of reflection in front of a fire.

Good thing we have autumn releases from some of the West Coast’s top names in wine: Appassionata, Inglenook, L’Aventure, Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Quintessa and Vérité.

Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County/Sonoma County, California, USA, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Very expressive bouquet running the gamut from lemon and lime-bright citrus fruit to creamy apple and pear, with notes of apricot and hints of pineapple,...

2025

CaliforniaUSA

QuintessaNapa County/Sonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2024

My wines
Locked score

I think fans of this wine will be bowled over by the 2024 release. It’s very bright and citrus-driven in the aromatics, with stone fruit,...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

InglenookNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2025

My wines
Locked score

This vintage of Blancaneaux is lighter and brighter than the 2024 release, with more candied green apple and lime citrus notes and jasmine flowers. The...

2025

CaliforniaUSA

InglenookNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

Not as immediately forthcoming on the nose compared to its siblings, time in the glass brings out the incredible array of aromas that this well-named...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2022

My wines
Locked score

For a wine that is typically inky black, bold and earthy, with positively firm tannins that need bottle age to soften, this 2022 is incredibly...

2022

CaliforniaUSA

Pym-Rae Tesseron EstateNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

The Merlot-dominant La Muse is always the most approachable of the Verité trio – and the first one created, in 1998, inspired by Pomerol's finest....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Appassionata, Fortissimo, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2015

My wines
Locked score

Fortissimo is the final of Erni Loosen's three Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 'movements', inspired by Beethoven’s Appassionata Piano Sonata. While Allegro is released three years...

2015

OregonUSA

AppassionataWillamette Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

A Syrah-dominant GSM blend, this wine is L’Aventure’s homage to the Southern Rhône, through the lens of Paso Robles. Deep purple in the glass, it...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Estate Reserve, Paso Robles, Willow Creek, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

L’Aventure's flagship wine is an unconventional blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot that drew Stephan Asseo from France to Paso Robles. The nose...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Optimus, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

A Syrah-dominant blend with equal parts Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, this wine opens with an intensely dark aromatic profile of currants and forest berries....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Quintessa, Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, Napa County/Sonoma County, California, USA, 2025

My wines
Locked score

Very expressive bouquet running the gamut from lemon and lime-bright citrus fruit to creamy apple and pear, with notes of apricot and hints of pineapple,...

2025

CaliforniaUSA

QuintessaNapa County/Sonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2024

My wines
Locked score

I think fans of this wine will be bowled over by the 2024 release. It’s very bright and citrus-driven in the aromatics, with stone fruit,...

2024

CaliforniaUSA

InglenookNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Inglenook, Blancaneaux, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California, USA 2025

My wines
Locked score

This vintage of Blancaneaux is lighter and brighter than the 2024 release, with more candied green apple and lime citrus notes and jasmine flowers. The...

2025

CaliforniaUSA

InglenookNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, La Joie, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

Critics and commentators have widely hailed 2023 as the 'vintage of a lifetime' in California's Napa Valley. And it wasn't half bad in Sonoma Valley...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, Le Désir, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

Not as immediately forthcoming on the nose compared to its siblings, time in the glass brings out the incredible array of aromas that this well-named...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Pym-Rae Tesseron Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2022

My wines
Locked score

For a wine that is typically inky black, bold and earthy, with positively firm tannins that need bottle age to soften, this 2022 is incredibly...

2022

CaliforniaUSA

Pym-Rae Tesseron EstateNapa Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County, California, USA 2023

My wines
Locked score

The Merlot-dominant La Muse is always the most approachable of the Verité trio – and the first one created, in 1998, inspired by Pomerol's finest....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

VéritéSonoma County

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

Appassionata, Fortissimo, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2015

My wines
Locked score

Fortissimo is the final of Erni Loosen's three Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 'movements', inspired by Beethoven’s Appassionata Piano Sonata. While Allegro is released three years...

2015

OregonUSA

AppassionataWillamette Valley

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Côte à Côte, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

A Syrah-dominant GSM blend, this wine is L’Aventure’s homage to the Southern Rhône, through the lens of Paso Robles. Deep purple in the glass, it...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Estate Reserve, Paso Robles, Willow Creek, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

L’Aventure's flagship wine is an unconventional blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot that drew Stephan Asseo from France to Paso Robles. The nose...

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now

L’Aventure, Optimus, Willow Creek, Paso Robles, California, USA, 2023

My wines
Locked score

A Syrah-dominant blend with equal parts Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, this wine opens with an intensely dark aromatic profile of currants and forest berries....

2023

CaliforniaUSA

L’AventurePaso Robles

See full details
Decanter Premium logo

Join Decanter Premium to unlock all our wines tastings and notes

Join Now
Dana Nigro
Dana Nigro
North America Regional Editor

A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.

She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.