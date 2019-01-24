The family owners of Château Angélus have expanded their investment in Bordeaux’s fine dining scene by purchasing Gabriel restaurant in the city centre.

Gabriel lies on Bordeaux’s Place de la Bourse and includes a 125-seat bistro and a cocktail bar alongside the 35-seat restaurant itself, said the de Boüard de Laforest family.

A fee was not disclosed for the restaurant, which was previously owned by the Ducher family.

The deal expands the de Boüards’ fine dining interests alongside ownership of Angélus; a strategy initially driven by Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal, who is now Angélus general manager and the family’s eighth generation at the helm, alongside her cousin Thierry Grenié de Boüard.

The de Boüards have owned Le Logis de la Cadène in St-Emilion since 2013 and, together with young chef Alexandre Baumard, succeeded in gaining a Michelin star for the restaurant in 2017.

Baumard will now also work with the team at Gabriel and new menus for the restaurant and bistro were set to be launched in the next few days.

Pastry chef Damien Amilien, who has worked with Baumard at Logis de la Cadène, will also extend his expertise to Gabriel.

Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal praised the Ducher family for making Gabriel a reference point for fine dining in Bordeaux. She added that she looked forward to a new chapter for the restaurant, which will temporarily close for renovation work in September this year.