Jane Anson reports from a tasting of vintages spanning more than 20 years, at Decanter's Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter in November 2018.

To taste a vertical of Château Angélus wines back to 1996 is far rarer than you might think.

Being a family-run Château in St-Emilion with a history that dates back to 1782 clearly has its advantages, but perhaps rather surprisingly it does not ensure a wine cellar with bottles that date back to pre-French Revolution days.