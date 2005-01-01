2005 vintage guide for Red Burgundy

2005 red Burgundy

Keep Sumptuous and generous styles of wine that will make fantastic drinking in the coming years. Ripe yet sitll fresh.

*Vintage guide updated January 2017

Weather Conditions

The region as a whole had good weather throughout the summer with mostly dry, sunny days and cool nights. Rain fell across the region on 19 August, bringing the water table up when drought was threatening the vines.

‘The rain came at just the right moment,’ said BIVB president Michel Baldassini.

Odile Meurgues, head of the technical department at the BIVB, said, ‘The grapes were exceptionally healthy. The vines have escaped any and all infections. A characteristic of this year’s Pinot Noir is the thickness of its skins – a pointer to colour and structure in the wines. [By early September] the were already high in sugar and sugar/acidity balance was excellent for fruit at that stage in maturation.

Best Appellations

Uniformly good.