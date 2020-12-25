Champagne cocktails to make at home

With most of us partying at home this year, it’s a perfect opportunity to try your hand at cocktail creation. If Champagne is the celebration drink par excellence, then Champagne cocktails will dial those celebrations up to 11.

The good news is that many classic Champagne cocktails are super-easy to make, and involve little more than pouring your ingredients into a glass. But there are a few useful tips that will help you make cocktails like a pro.

First of all, chill your glassware. Pop your Champagne flutes or coupes into the freezer for a couple of hours and you’ll get an ice-cold, frosted glass that not only looks the part but helps to keep your drink at a perfect temperature.

Second, don’t use vintage Champagne or exclusive cuvées in sparkling cocktails. The complexity of these prestige Champagnes will be lost in the mix, so choose a non-vintage (NV) brut style – or even an ultra-brut for sweeter cocktails (see below).

Classic Champagne Cocktail

One of the oldest cocktails, tracing its roots back to the mid-1800s, this simple mix is a decadent treat – plus it’s easy to make. Simply build the ingredients in the glass and stir gently to mix. No cocktail shaker required.

Glass: Champagne flute

Garnish: None

Ingredients: 1 sugar cube, 2 or 3 dashes Angostura Bitters, 20ml Cognac , Champagne to top

Method: Drop the sugar cube into a chilled Champagne flute and saturate it with the bitters. Add the Cognac. Top up the glass with Champagne, stir gently to mix and serve.

French 75

Created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris by Harry MacElhone, this gin and fizz combo delivered such a kick that it felt like being shelled by a powerful French 75mm field gun used in World War I. A few of these will certainly get your party started…

Glass: Champagne flute or coupe

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ingredients: 60ml gin, 30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 tsp sugar syrup, Champagne to top

Method: Put the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker. Fill half way with ice and shake until your hands are cold. Strain into a chilled glass (flute or coupe) and top with Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Kir Royale

Starting life as a simple Kir or Kir Aperitif, this mix was created at the Café George in Dijon, where it was known as a Cassis Blanc and was made with Bourgogne Aligoté. But it was popularised by World War II French Resistance hero Canon Félix Kir, who gave his name to the drink. Your Kir becomes Royale when you add Champagne instead of white wine – choose an ultra brut or zero dosage stylee to balance the sweet fruitiness of the crème de cassis.

Glass: Champagne flute or coupe

Garnish: None

Ingredients: 10ml crème de cassis, Champagne to top

Method: Pour the crème de cassis into a chilled Champagne flute and fill the glass slowly with Champagne.

Twinkle

This modern classic was created in 2002 by Tony Conigliaro at The Lonsdale bar in London – and it has to be best name ever for a sparkly party drink. The original recipe used elderflower cordial, but St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur works brilliantly and is more commonly used today.

Glass: Champagne coupe

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ingredients: 30ml vodka, 15ml elderflower cordial or St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Champagne to top

Method: Put the vodka and elderflower cordial (or liqueur) into a cocktail shaker. Fill half way with ice and shake until your hands are cold. Strain into a chilled coupe and top with Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.

La Dolce Vita

A recipe from Bar Manager Francesca Orefici at Bar 45 (45 Park Lane), where they use Ruinart rosé Champagne for the La Dolce Vita cocktail.

Glass: Tall coupe glass

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ingredients: Two drops Rhubarb bitter, 10ml Yuzu Juice, 15ml Mandarin Napoleon, 30ml Italicus liquor, 30ml rosé Champagne

Method: Pour all the ingredients into the mixing glass with some ice cubes, stir for a few seconds, use a julep strainer into the mixing glass and strain the cocktail into a tall coupe glass with a little chunk of ice. Lemon twist on the top.

Millionaire’s Martini

With origins in 19th-century saloons, this Champagne-featuring Martini is a throwback to the Gilded Age. Recipe from the Sipsmith book SIP: 100 Gin Cocktails with Only Three Ingredients.

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ingredients: 40ml London Dry Gin, 40 ml dry vermouth, Champagne

Method: Combine the gin and vermouth in an ice-filled mixing glass and stir until properly chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with Champagne.

You might also like: