1988 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

drink now Oregon 1988: Drink now A small crop produced finely concentrated wines 3/5

Weather Conditions

This was a strange year set into motion by an extended dry fall of 1987 which created drought conditions. Most vineyards are not set up for irrigation and suffered through it all, developing a condition known as boron deficiency. It manifested itself the following spring as the clusters were few in number and the set was greatly reduced. Carrying a small crop the vines recovered thanks to a spring and summer that remained cool. The weather remained dry throughout the critical month of September. Though small, this was a good vintage with several excellent wines.

Best Appellations

See best producers

Best Producers

Adelsheim, Bethel Heights, Elk Cove (Wind Hill Vyd), Amity Winemakers Reserve, Eola Hills

Quick Links Travel Guide Oregon US | Oregon Pinot Noir: Expert’s Choice