1992 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

drink soon Oregon 1992: Drink soon A very early vintage produced rich and concentrated wines with lower acidity than usual 3/5

Weather Conditions

Heralded as the vintage of the century, 1992 was different in that there were long hot days, warm nights, and very little rain during the growing season. It was described as a California vintage by local winemakers. It was also one of the earliest harvests with picking in full swing by mid- September. The early enthusiasm which was led by critic Robert Parker was later modified once the wines were bottled. The Pinot Noir tend to be ripe, assertive, roasted, and unusually tannic. Some know called the wines the Rhone wines of Oregon. The quality varied widely buy it was linked to when the fruit was harvested. Those who waited til the end produced ripe wines with lots of color, roundness, and tannins. Those who picked at least a portion of the fruit early made better balanced, more typical Pinots.

Best Appellations

Best Producers

Adelsheim, Evesham Wood, Ponzi, Bethel Heights, Domaine Drouhin (Laurene), Panther Creek, St. Innocent, Beaux Freres which again was loaded with new oak, Elk Cove (Dundee Hills), Rex Hill (Dundee Hills), Amity, Eyrie, Panther Creek Cellars, Eola Hills

