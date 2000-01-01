2000 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 2000: Keep The 2000 Pinot Noirs may represent Oregon at its typical best. Excellent aging ability. 4/5

Weather Conditions

Usually it is rain either in the spring or during the harvest or both that determines the quality of an Oregon vintage, but 2000 will go down in history as a relatively dry vintage. The critical summer weeks during July and August remained dry and cool and the fruit ripened evenly and unusually well.

Best Appellations

This is the kind of benign year that enables winemakers to act rather than react and gives no advantage to one sub-region over another of the Willamette Valley. The best Pinots show fine color and combine some of the lush forward fruit and suppleness of 1998 with the structure and restraint that ran through the better 1999s. While 1998 begged to be compared to California Pinot and 1999 to Burgundy, the 2000 Pinot Noirs may represent Oregon at its typical best. Excellent aging ability.

Best Producers

Brick House, Beaux Freres, Archery Summit, Torii Mor, Willakenzie

Quick Links Travel Guide Oregon US | Oregon Pinot Noir: Expert’s Choice