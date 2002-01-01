2002 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 2002: Keep A particularly good year for Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley—ripe and fruity with balancing acidity 4/5

Weather Conditions

Winter and spring were unusually dry in Oregon resulting in 10-15 inches less than normal rainfall. However, there were no problems during bloom and set, and throughout most of the summer the routine was one of warm days and cool nights. A high pressure pattern which kept rains far off shore also allowed daily temperatures ranging between 40-80o F. In early September, some shriveling of the fruit was observed, causing a few growers to harvest early. Those who waited for rain to perk up the grapes were rewarded when light rains were followed by dry cool weather. Those harvesting in mid to late October produced the better balanced, riper wines. For many, the harvest stretched out over 4-5 weeks.

Best Appellations

Consistent throughout the entire Willamette Valley, also a good vintage in the Rogue Valley

Best Producers

Domaine Serene, Domaine Drouhin, Ken Wright Cellars, Argyle, Ponzi, Sokol Blosser, Torii Mor, Brick House, Elk Cove, Chehalem