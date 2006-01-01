2006 vintage guide for Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon 2006: Keep Best wines will be on the lean side with good acidity, very structured flavour profiles – with moderate alcohol and excellent balance 4/5

Weather Conditions

Oregon had the right weather at the right time: a cool-to-warm spring, warm but not searing summer (with brief hot spells in June and September) and cooler, damper weahter in late September staved off excessive alcohol levels.

Best Appellations

Willamette Valley

Best Producers

Ken Wright, Domaine Serene

Quick Links Travel Guide Oregon US | Oregon Pinot Noir: Expert’s Choice