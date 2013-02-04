The digested guide to white Burgundy 2011

Read Decanter's digested guide to how the weather affected the taste of wines produced all across Burgundy during 2011.

In this erratic vintage featuring a cool summer, producers in Chablis had to work hard to achieve desired ripeness. There were wonderful surprises and the best wines have clarity, minerality and expressive flavour. The wines are aromatic and low in alcohol; most Chardonnays came in at barely 12%.

It was a good vintage in the Côte d’Or. Many Beaune whites are forward and pretty even in their youth. Many of the Meursaults possess forthcoming, lovely aromatics without their characteristic fatness in the mid palate. Among the premier crus, Perrières stands out as the most successful, with focus and persistence. Some Meursaults in 2011 are broad and creamy while others are lean and angular.

Puligny-Montrachet was the most consistent, even at the village level, offering good value and excellent quality at every price. Wines are delicate, layered, aromatic and linear. Pucelles is enticing with chiselled minerality and energy. Chassagne- Montrachet was also successful with top vineyards that are racy and focused with a sprinter’s physique.

Further south, it was a tragic year for Rully – hailstorms destroyed vineyards on 8 June and then returned again on 12 July, destroying nearly 80% of the crop. The small quantity of wine that was produced is round and approachable. Mâconnais had a good year with whites that benefited from the cool summer despite erratic weather conditions. Wines are balanced, of moderate.

Written by Decanter