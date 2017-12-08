California Wine Regions Quiz – Test your knowledge

The California wine map is a complex place; and it's not all about Napa. Do you know your Mendocino from your Santa Barbara? Let's find out with the Decanter California Wine Regions quiz.
This quiz has been created as part of California wine month on Decanter.com, which is being run in partnership with the Wine Institute of California.
Scroll down and click in the box to start the California wine regions quiz
Southern California wildfires: How to help
This week, following the devastating fires in northern California, around 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the southern part of the state due to fresh wildfires following a record hot summer. For more information on how to help, see this Los Angeles Times article on donating.
Take the quiz
More Decanter.com wine quizzes: