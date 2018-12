Are you a professional taster and can you name any wine blind? Or are you simply a wine lover who knows and can describe what they like? Let's fine out if you know what to look out for with the Decanter wine tasting quiz.

Take the wine tasting quiz: Enjoy learning about wine – why don’t you try our new mobile app? If you enjoy learning about wine, or want to further your knowledge, we’ve created a “micro learning” app which uses a technique called “S P A C I N G” to help you remember wine facts! All you need is an iPhone. Click here to give the app a go and learn more.