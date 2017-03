Julia Sewell is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Julia Sewell

Julia Sewell began working with wine in restaurants in Melbourne, Australia. She spend the last two years at Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney, before moving to the UK to join the wine team at The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire. She was on the judging panel of the Canberra and Regional Wine Show in 2014.

2016 is Julia Sewell first year as a judge at the DWWA.

Follow Julia on Twitter @soolia_