DWWA judge profile: Matt Wilkin MS

Matt Wilkin MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Matt Wilkin MS

Originally from Adelaide, South Australia Matt Wilkin MS has travelled the globe for 27 years; from humble beginnings in the McLaren Vale region, before venturing further afield to the UK in 1998 following a number of years working in restaurants and vineyards throughout Australia and France.

Matt has held a variety of prestigious roles including Executive Sommelier with Chef Eric Chavot at the Michelin two-starred Capital Restaurant and Hotel Group Knightsbridge London, where he oversaw wine purchasing, staff training, private client tastings and cellar management for 6 operations. Later re-establishing the highly successful Princess Victoria Wine Gastro Pub in Shepherds Bush West London, recognised for multiple food and drink awards.

He now jointly owns and runs London-based wine company H2Vin ltd specialising in the Loire, Burgundy and Rhône. Matt also consults several highly rated London restaurants, is proactively involved as a regular Judge for the UK Sommelier of the Year Competition, TEXSOM and Decanter World Wine Awards.

His dedication to his trade has been recognised through a number of high profile Awards and Academic achievements including: Champagne Trophée Ruinart UK Sommelier of the Year 2005, MS Diploma The Court of Master Sommeliers Worldwide, WSET Diploma, The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence 2004, Wine International Sommelier of the Year 2002, Harpers & Queen / Moët & Chandon UK Sommelier of the Year 2002, Hunters & Frankau 2002 Cigar Travel Award Scholarship, The Gosset Champagne Trophée Cèlébris 2002 for Best Wine List UK and Young Australian Achiever of the Year in the UK.

Matt Wilkin MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006. Follow Matt on Twitter @MattWilkinMS