DWWA judge profile: Tim Hall

Tim Hall is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Tim Hall

Tim Hall caught the wine bug and joined the wine trade in 1993, switching from a successful career in education to work for an importer, and he then founded Scala School of Wine in London, running courses, events and trips to Bordeaux and Champagne.

He was named ‘best communicator on the wine circuit’ by the Observer. He came to specialise in Champagne, making in-depth visits to hundreds of producers. In 2013 he won the CIVC Champagne Ambassador UK competititon and was runner-up (Vice-Lauréat) of the European final in Champagne against the champions of 9 countries.

In 2014 he was made an Officier of the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne. He writes about Champagne and imports high quality small estates Champagne to the UK as Scala Wine. Along with his family, he loves cooking, coaching rugby, reading and following West Ham United.

