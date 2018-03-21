DWWA seminar at Vancouver International Wine Festival

Showcase of DWWA 2017 winners at VIWF in Vancouver, Canada.

Decanter organised a Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) seminar on Saturday 3 March featuring ten wines at Vancouver International Wine Festival (VIWF) in Canada.

Attendees had the opportunity to taste top medal-winning wines from the DWWA and discover how to recognise quality wines with DWWA judge Barbara Philip MW. Barbara is Canada’s only female Master of Wine, the European category manager for BC Liquor Stores, and wine columnist on CBC Radio One’s On The Coast.

The selection of Platinum, Gold and Silver winners featured were: