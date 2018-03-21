DWWA seminar at Vancouver International Wine Festival

Showcase of DWWA 2017 winners at VIWF in Vancouver, Canada.
Decanter organised a Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) seminar on Saturday 3 March featuring ten wines at Vancouver International Wine Festival (VIWF) in Canada.
Attendees had the opportunity to taste top medal-winning wines from the DWWA and discover how to recognise quality wines with DWWA judge Barbara Philip MW. Barbara is Canada’s only female Master of Wine, the European category manager for BC Liquor Stores, and wine columnist on CBC Radio One’s On The Coast.
The selection of Platinum, Gold and Silver winners featured were:
- Stoneleigh, Wild Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough, New Zealand 2016
- Bodega Garzón, Reserva Albariño, Maldonado, Uruguay, 2016
- Quails’ Gate, Stewart Family Reserve Chardonnay, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada, 2013
- CedarCreek, Platinum Block 4 Pinot Noir, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada 2014
- Rocca delle Macìe, Sergio Zingarelli, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2013
- Undurraga, T.H. (Terroir Hunter) Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Alto, Maipó Valley, Chile 2014
- Torres, Mas la Plana, Penedès, Mainland Spain, Spain 2012
- Palacios Remondo, La Montesa, Rioja Crianza, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Alvaro Palacios, Les Terrasses, Priorat, Mainland Spain, Spain 2015
- Adega de Borba, Senses Petit Verdot, Alentejano, Portugal 2014