If you like to explore new grape varieties, then you could qualify for the Wine Century Club - but you'll need the evidence to prove it...

Is there a society for grape lovers? – ask Decanter

John Watson, Michigan, asks: I recently guestimated that I’ve tasted more than 80 different grape varieties. A friend told me there’s an association for people like me.

John Stimpfig replies: The organisation you are referring to is almost certainly the Wine Century Club, whose members have tasted more than 100 different grape varieties.

Since it was founded in 2005, its membership has grown to more than 1,740 wine lovers, most of whom are based in the US.

Membership is free. All you have to do is complete an online application form listing the 100+ grapes you have tasted.

The club also stages events to which non-members are also welcome to attend.

Find out more at: www.winecentury.com

John Stimpfig is content director of Decanter.

More questions answered: