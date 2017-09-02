If you like to explore new grape varieties, then you could qualify for the Wine Century Club - but you'll need the evidence to prove it...
Is there a society for grape lovers? – ask Decanter
John Watson, Michigan, asks: I recently guestimated that I’ve tasted more than 80 different grape varieties. A friend told me there’s an association for people like me.
John Stimpfig replies: The organisation you are referring to is almost certainly the Wine Century Club, whose members have tasted more than 100 different grape varieties.
Since it was founded in 2005, its membership has grown to more than 1,740 wine lovers, most of whom are based in the US.
Grape crusaders: The Wine Century Club
Membership is free. All you have to do is complete an online application form listing the 100+ grapes you have tasted.
The club also stages events to which non-members are also welcome to attend.
Find out more at: www.winecentury.com
John Stimpfig is content director of Decanter.
-
Take Decanter’s Italian grape quiz
-
Read more notes and queries every month in Decanter magazine. Subscribe to the latest issue here
-
Got a question for Decanter’s experts? Email us: editor@decanter.com or on social media with #askDecanter
More questions answered:
Counting alcohol units – ask Decanter
Everyone talks about them, but who understands them?...
Keeping decanters clean – ask Decanter
How do you keep your decanter crystal-clear over time?
Storing natural wine – ask Decanter
Does natural wine need to be stored differently...?
High alcohol wines – ask Decanter
Do higher alcohol levels in wines impact on cellaring potential and drinking windows?
Rioja rules check – ask Decanter
Do DOCa Rioja rules require that each wine is barrel aged, bottled and labelled in a single release?
What is natural wine? – ask Decanter
There's no strict definition...
Can Assyrtiko be oaked? – ask Decanter
Can it be oaked...?