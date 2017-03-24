Bordeaux Left Bank wine quiz – Test your knowledge

How well do you really know this cornerstone of the fine wine world? With Bordeaux en primeur on the horizon, and Decanter's Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter happening this weekend in London, test your Left Bank skills here.
Take Decanter.com’s Bordeaux Left Bank quiz below. One day you could end up coaching a Left Bank Bordeaux Cup team.
See more Decanter.com wine quizzes here
New Burgundy wine quiz: Test your skills
Test your skills as Burgundy 2015 en primeur kicks off...
Quiz: Old World vs New World – test your knowledge
Test your skills...
All-new Cabernet Sauvignon wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Are you the king or queen of Cabernet?...
Wine in films quiz
The wine in films quiz: How much of a wine and film buff are you? Test your knowledge here… See…
Pinot Grigio wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Take the Decanter.com Pinot Grigio wine quiz below. See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
World of Wine Game Quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com World of Wine Game Quiz – test your knowledge At the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter we were treated…