Photo highlights: Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter 2018
The Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter was held at The Landmark Hotel in London, on Saturday 24th February 2018.
See highlights of the day below, or our live social media feed here.
Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including Riedel, WaterAid, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.
The wines of the first masterclass, comparing classic and modern Spanish wines with Sarah Jane Evans MW. The wines were from Zárate, Pazo de Señorans, Laventura, Viña Tondonia, Barbadillo, Roda, Artuke, Álvaro Palacios, Mas Doix, Sei Solo, Dominio de Pingus and Bodegas Alonso.
Credit: Cath Lowe/ Decanter