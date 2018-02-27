Photo highlights: Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter 2018

The Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter was held at The Landmark Hotel in London, on Saturday 24th February 2018.

See highlights of the day below, or our live social media feed here.

Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including RiedelWaterAid, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

