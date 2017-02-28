British Airways is to serve Bolney Wine Estate Blanc de Blancs 2013 as it’s guest sparkling wine in First Class.



British Airways serve English sparkling wine

It is the first English sparkling white wine to be served on the airline.

British Airways already serves a still wine from Bolney Estate; the airline first introduced the Pinot Gris to the wine list in 2015.

‘We are delighted to be adding Bolney Wine Estate’s Vintage Blanc de Blancs as our guest Sparkling Wine,’ said Colin Talbot, British Airways’ head of catering.

‘This is the first time we have offered an English Sparkling white wine on board and we think our customers are going to love it.’

The Blanc de Blancs will feature as the guest wine on flights for six months.

Other wines on the sparkling and Champagne menu on board include Laurent Perrier Grand Siècle and Champagne Jacquart Mosaique Rosé.

Related

A bottle of the Bolney Estate Blanc de Blancs 2013 retails for around £26.99 a bottle.

‘It is such a privilege that it will be sampled by British as well as international flyers,’ said Sam Linter, managing director and lead master winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate.

‘We feel this partnership shows the strength of the English wine industry and we are very much looking forward to continuing our relationship with British Airways.’

In 2016, British Airways First Class customers consumed over 160,000 bottles of Champagne, 133,000 bottles of red wine and 150,000 of white wine on board the flights.

More on flying and wine: