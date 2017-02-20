A builder from western Russia’s Ural Mountains has constructed a house out of Champagne bottles, show reports.



Man builds Champagne bottle house

Last Christmas saw a trend for wine bottle Christmas trees on social media, but nothing came close to an entire house.

The house in Russia is made from 12,000 Champagne bottles.

Eldar Ilchibayev and his father spent two years collecting them from recycling centres, and neighbours also donated their empty bottles to help them, according to an Associated Press / ITV News report.

The frame of the house is made of timber beams, and concrete is filled between the bottles to keep them in place.

Ilchibayev completed the project, which had been his late brother’s idea.

After his brother passed away, Ilchibayev decided to build the house in his memory.

The house has now become a popular attraction for tourists visiting the area.

If Ilchibayev had drunk all of the bottles of Champagne needed for the house, it would have meant more than 32 bottles per day for a year.

See the house in the below video from ABC News:

