The owner of ‘Lady of the Grapes’, a new wine bar to open in London next month, plans to showcase wines predominantly made by female winemakers.

New London wine bar to focus on female winemakers

The wine bar, restaurant and shop is due to open in Covent Garden in mid-July.

‘When I first started in the industry I realised there were not a lot of women,’ said owner Carole Bryon, who previously ran The Grocery Wine Vault Shop, in Shoreditch.

‘So I want to support all women in wine from the vineyard to the shop.

‘I want to champion women in the wine trade and make them more visible through our wine list, because it’s not just men who make wine.’

As well as wines made by women, Lady of the Grapes will focus on wines that are organic, biodynamic or natural, and from independent vineyards.

There will also be a menu of organic food, and a deli to buy cheese and charcuterie.

‘We are creating a distinctive yet relaxed space where you can drink exquisite natural wines and eat stunning artisanal organic food,’ the company said on its website.

There will be 80 wines on the list, and 15 of those will be available by the glass, the bar said.

Lady of the Grapes added that it was still seeking to raise further financial support through a Crowdfunding campaign.