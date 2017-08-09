New Yorkers can celebrate National Prosecco Day enjoying Prosecco infused doughnuts.

Prosecco doughnuts: The latest wine flavoured trend?

Italian winemaker Ruffino has teamed up with The Doughnut Project to develop the Prosecco flavoured doughnuts, in time for National Prosecco Day later this month.

The Doughnut Project has already produced a series of cocktail flavoured doughnuts, showcasing local bars of New York.

‘We have done many alcohol infused doughnuts in the past,’ said Leslie Polizzotto, the co-owner of The Doughnut Project.

‘Because of our track record, we were approached by Ruffino to do a Prosecco doughnut in honour of National Prosecco Day on 13th August.’

The doughnuts will be on sale in their West Village Morton Street shop from 14 till 20 August, at $4.25. The sweet treat will be decorated with a variety of sprinkles.

This is not the first attempt to bring Prosecco ‘out of the bottle’.

Earlier this year, Pops, a UK based company, introduced alcoholic popsicles with variety of flavours, including Champagne and Prosecco Bellini.

Other wine infused treats include rosé flavoured gummy bears and wine lollipops.

The growth of Prosecco

A recent survey by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) revealed that 97% of the participants between the age of 18 and 24 drank Prosecco. The WSTA’s report showed that sales of sparkling wine last year increased by 12%.

In 2016, UHY Hacker Young, accountancy group, revealed that sales of sparkling wine in the UK had increased 80% over the previous five years.

The consumptions is expected to still grow, a Vinexpo report published in March predicted an increase of nearly 19% to 15.2 million cases by 2020.

