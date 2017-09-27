Amanda Barnes picks three places to stay on Chilean wine estates...

Chile wine country: Stay in a casona

Traditionally the home of the owner, most historic wineries now have a casona (house) offering a cosy stay with wine-paired evening meals.

In the middle of Santa Rita’s Maipo estate is its handsome Casa Real Hotel, with 16 rooms in a well-preserved 18th century mansion.

By reservation only, (+56 2) 2 362 2555.

Further south in Colchagua, Casa Silva’s century-old family home in the vineyard also moonlights as a boutique hotel.

Reservations only, contact reservas@casasilva.comor (+56) 72 2 717491.

And on the road between Casablanca and San Antonio lies the 160ha biodynamic estate of Matetic , where you can spend the night in one of eight well-appointed rooms in the colonial-style casona surrounded by handsome gardens, with a sleek swimming pool.

Reservations only, enquire here.

Amanda Barnes is editor of www.thesqueezemagazine.com, a guide to travel and wine in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Find her full guide to top South American winery hotels in the October issue of Decanter, on sale now.

More travel guides: